LVMH and WHP Global Announce Definitive Agreement for the Acquisition of Marc Jacobs

NEW YORK, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the world's leading luxury products group, and WHP Global, a leading brand management firm, today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement for the acquisition of the Marc Jacobs brand from LVMH.

For over 40 years, Marc Jacobs has been one of the most influential names in fashion, recognized for distinctive design across handbags, small leather goods, ready-to-wear, footwear, eyewear, and fragrance, and a strong global presence.

Since acquiring a majority stake in 1997, LVMH has been a longstanding steward and dedicated partner to the Marc Jacobs brand. Over the course of this nearly 30-year relationship, LVMH has provided strategic support and resources necessary to build its global presence and cultural relevance together with Marc Jacobs. This era of collaboration saw the introduction of some of the brand's most iconic and commercially successful products in various categories. These achievements are a direct reflection of the remarkable dedication and innovative spirit of all the Marc Jacobs team, whose contributions have been invaluable since the start.

Following the closing of the transaction, Marc Jacobs will continue in his role as Founder and Creative Director, ensuring continuity of the brand's vision, runway collections, and fashion shows.

"I am forever grateful to Bernard Arnault for his support, belief and trust in me over the last 30 years. It has been an honor and privilege to work alongside the Arnault Family and LVMH.

I remain committed in my role as Creative Director of Marc Jacobs International and look forward to this bright new chapter." said Marc Jacobs.

Bernard Arnault, Chairman and CEO of LVMH, stated, "Marc Jacobs is a designer of rare creativity and unique vision. His impact on the world of fashion is undeniable, and I want to warmly thank him for his contribution to the success of the Maison and the LVMH Group over the last 30 years. I am confident that this new chapter will offer new avenues of opportunity for Marc Jacobs, that the brand and its designer will continue to inspire customers and creators around the world."

The brand will become a cornerstone of WHP Global's premium fashion vertical, joining Vera Wang, rag & bone, and G-STAR, further strengthening the company's presence across high-growth global fashion categories. With the addition of the Marc Jacobs brand, WHP Global will surpass USD $9.5 billion in global retail sales.

Contemporaneously with the transaction, G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. ("G-III") will join with WHP Global in its ownership of the Marc Jacobs brand. G-III will also acquire and operate certain parts of the brand's global direct-to-consumer and wholesale businesses. Together, WHP Global, G-III and Marc Jacobs will accelerate the brand's next phase of growth through WHP Global's licensing platform and G-III's best-in-class operating capabilities.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close before year end.

ABOUT MARC JACOBS

Marc Jacobs created Marc Jacobs International with Robert Duffy in 1984, basing the brand on two very simple concepts: a love of fashion and a commitment to quality. Finding the perfect balance between tradition and innovation, highlighting Jacobs' exuberant creativity, the brand has become a driving force in the industry. Part of a generation that's conscious of the world around it, sensitive to humanitarianism and social entrepreneurship, Marc Jacobs has made its mark as rebellious, unpredictable, original, unique, and authentic all at the same time. Committed to the communities around them, Marc Jacobs International leads by example, supporting over 75 charities and organizations around the world.

ABOUT LVMH

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton is represented in Wines and Spirits by a portfolio of brands that includes Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot, Krug, Ruinart, Mercier, Château d'Yquem, Domaine du Clos des Lambrays, Château Cheval Blanc, Colgin Cellars, Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Woodinville, Volcán de mi Tierra, Chandon, Cloudy Bay, Terrazas de los Andes, Cheval des Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Ao Yun, Château d'Esclans, Château Galoupet, Joseph Phelps and Château Minuty. Its Fashion and Leather Goods division includes Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Celine, Loewe, Kenzo, Givenchy, Fendi, Emilio Pucci, Marc Jacobs, Berluti, Loro Piana, RIMOWA, Patou, Barton Perreira and Vuarnet. LVMH is present in the Perfumes and Cosmetics sector with Parfums Christian Dior, Guerlain, Parfums Givenchy, Kenzo Parfums, Perfumes Loewe, Benefit Cosmetics, Make Up For Ever, Acqua di Parma, Fresh, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, Maison Francis Kurkdjian and Officine Universelle Buly. LVMH's Watches and Jewelry division comprises Bvlgari, TAG Heuer, Tiffany & Co, Chaumet, Zenith, Fred, Hublot and l'Epée. LVMH is also active in Selective Retailing as well as in other activities through DFS, Sephora, Le Bon Marché, La Samaritaine, Groupe Les Echos-Le Parisien, Paris Match, Cova, Le Jardin d'Acclimatation, Royal Van Lent, Belmond and Cheval Blanc hotels.

ABOUT WHP GLOBAL

WHP Global (www.whp-global.com) is a leading brand management platform founded in 2019 to acquire and grow consumer brands. Its portfolio includes 15+ powerful brands across fashion, sports, and hardgoods, generating over $8.5 billion in annual retail sales across 80+ countries. Headquartered in New York with offices worldwide, WHP Global partners with more than 200 leading operators and drives strategic value through proprietary initiatives, including an internal A.I. Innovation Lab.

ABOUT G-III APPAREL GROUP, LTD.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. is a global fashion leader with expertise in design, sourcing, distribution, and marketing. The Company owns and licenses a portfolio of more than 30 preeminent brands, each differentiated by unique brand propositions, product categories, and consumer touchpoints. G-III owns ten iconic brands, including DKNY, Donna Karan, Karl Lagerfeld, Sonia Rykiel, and Vilebrequin, and licenses over 20 of the most sought-after names in global fashion, including Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Levi's, Halston, Champion, Converse, Cole Haan, BCBG, French Connection, Starter as well as major sports leagues such as the NFL, NBA, NHL and MLB, among others.

SOURCE WHP Global