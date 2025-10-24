LVNBA and Christian Bishop Partner to Inspire Future Scholars at HBCU Classic

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Las Vegas Chapter of the National Bar Association (LVNBA) is proud to announce a meaningful partnership with Christian Bishop, community leader and candidate for Nevada Assembly District 29, to sponsor and send 20 students from the Black Student Union at Bob Miller Middle School in Henderson, Nevada to the HBCU Classic hosted at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, October 25, 2025.

This initiative is part of a shared commitment to expand educational horizons and promote college readiness among underrepresented youth in Southern Nevada. By attending the HBCU Classic, students will have the opportunity to experience the vibrant culture and academic excellence of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), institutions that have long served as pillars of empowerment and leadership in the Black community.

"Exposure is the first step toward opportunity," said Christian Bishop. "We want these students to see themselves on college campuses, thriving, leading, and shaping the future."

The LVNBA, a longstanding advocate for equity in education and the legal profession, views this sponsorship as an extension of its mission to uplift the next generation of leaders through mentorship, access, and community engagement.

"We are honored to support these bright young minds," said Caleb L. Green, President of the LVNBA. "This experience will plant seeds of ambition and possibility that we hope will grow into lifelong academic and professional success."

The students will attend the HBCU Classic with tickets, event access, and transportation provided through the sponsorship. The event will feature and showcase a football game between Grambling State University and Jackson State University—two prominent HBCUs.

