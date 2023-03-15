LVW Advisors CEO Ranked on Barron's 2023 Top 1200 Financial Advisors List

Lori Van Dusen named to prestigious national list for third consecutive year

ROCHESTER, N.Y., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lori Van Dusen, CEO and Founder of LVW Advisors, an independent financial advisory firm that serves wealthy families and individuals, as well as nonprofit institutions nationwide, is among the country's leading advisors, according to the Barron's 2023 Top 1200 Financial Advisors list.

Van Dusen, who has made the prestigious national list for three consecutive years, continues to move up the state list, ranking No. 91 in New York. Founded in 2011, the women-led firm has garnered consistent national recognition for its collaborative approach to driving financial outcomes for its clients.

Barron's analyzed comprehensive data from about 5,600 of the nation's advisors in all 50 states, plus the District of Columbia. The annual ranking evaluates the advisor's expertise, experience and qualitative information regarding the firm's team to serve as a starting point for clients pursuing an advisor. Barron's factors in assets under management, revenue generated for the firm, regulatory record, quality of practice and philanthropic work.

"It is quite an honor to make the Barron's Top 1200 Financial Advisors list again as it shows the dedication and hard work LVW puts into taking care of our clients," Van Dusen said. "I am grateful to my team for helping make this recognition possible, and I look forward to continued growth and commitment to our clients."

Van Dusen is a Barron's Hall of Fame advisor. Each member of the Hall of Fame has appeared in Barron's annual Top 100 Advisor rankings 10 or more times.

View the complete list of Barron's Top 1,200 Financial Advisors here > https://www.barrons.com/advisor/report/top-financial-advisors/1000?page=1&mod=faranking_subnav_top1200

The Barron's 2023 Top 1200 Financial Advisors ranking was awarded on March 10, 2023, and is based on information provided by LVW Advisors as of September 30, 2022. No compensation was provided by LVW Advisors in connection with obtaining this ranking. A digital package was purchased for promotional materials. Click here for additional disclosures.

About LVW Advisors

LVW Advisors is a Rochester, NY-based independent financial advisory firm serving wealthy families and nonprofit institutions nationwide. For more information, visit lvwadvisors.com.

Media Contact: Jay Scott, [email protected], 484-695-3774

SOURCE LVW Advisors