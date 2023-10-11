LVW Advisors Ranked on Forbes/SHOOK America's Top RIA Firms 2023 List

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LVW Advisors, a nationally recognized independent financial advisory firm, has been named to the prestigious Forbes/SHOOK America's Top RIA Firms list for 2023.

Rankings for the top 250 list, developed by SHOOK Research, were based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria, gained through telephone, virtual and in-person due diligence interviews, along with quantitative data. Revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience, and best practices in client engagement were all considered in the review.

"This acknowledgment from Forbes and SHOOK Research is a testament to the LVW team's success and our unwavering commitment to providing an exceptional client experience," said Lori Van Dusen, CEO and Founder of LVW Advisors. "We are proud to be recognized for our dedication to client-centric fiduciary practices and overall excellence in wealth management in such a competitive field."

To be eligible for the list, advisors needed a minimum of seven years of experience, with a fully operational practice for at least one year. A fiduciary model, acceptable compliance record, and completion of the SHOOK interview and survey were essential prerequisites. SHOOK received more than 42,600 nominations for this year's list and invited over 23,000 firms from across America to participate in the ranking process.

LVW Advisors' commitment to wealth management best practices, community involvement, and team dynamics were integral in securing its position on the list.

About LVW Advisors

LVW Advisors is a Rochester, NY-based independent financial advisory firm serving wealthy families and nonprofit institutions nationwide. To learn more about The Art of Serious Investing, visit lvwadvisors.com.

Forbes' America's Top RIA Firms 2023 awarded based on data provided by LVW Advisors as of March 31, 2023. No payments were made in connection with placement on the Forbes rankings. LVW Advisors paid a fee in 2023 for premium listing features including marketing & promotional materials, highlighted contact information, advisor website and email signature access, and search engine optimization. Additional disclosure regarding rankings and awards can be found at lvwadvisors.com/disclosure.

