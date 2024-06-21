LW INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit!

NEW YORK, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. ("Lamb Weston" or "the Company") (NYSE: LW) and certain of its officers.

Class Definition

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Lamb Weston securities between July 25, 2023 and April 3, 2024, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/LW.

Case Details

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made numerous material misrepresentations and omissions regarding the design and implementation of Lamb Weston's new ERP system. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period: (1) Defendants represented that through the design of the Company's new ERP system, Lamb Weston had "strengthen[ed] [its] operational infrastructure;" (2) the Company also downplayed any issues it experienced with the implementation of the system as merely "usual bumps," and told investors that its financial guidance for fiscal 2024 appropriately accounted for any negative financial impact associated with the system's deployment; and (3) as a result of these misrepresentations, Lamb Weston stock traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period.

What's Next?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm's site: bgandg.com/LW or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 332-239-2660. If you suffered a loss in Lamb Weston you have until August 12, 2024, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

