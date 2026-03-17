LWK Partners Announces Joint Venture with CurbStand to Deliver Proactive Parking Solutions Across Los Angeles Workforce Housing Portfolio

LOS ANGELES, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LWK Partners ("LWK"), a real estate private equity firm focused on the acquisition and operation of attainable value-add multifamily assets in Los Angeles, today announced a joint venture with CurbStand, a prolific Los Angeles-based parking and valet services operator, to provide parking solutions for residents across LWK's growing portfolio. The agreement leverages CurbStand's network of underutilized parking lots to deliver a seamless, convenient parking option for tenants as LWK continues to develop affordable accessory dwelling units (ADUs) across its properties.

LWK is developing more than 165 detached ADUs on excess land at multifamily assets across Southern California to help address the state's severe housing shortage. The firm recently announced a joint venture with Cypress Equity Investments and Sabal Investment Holdings to scale its attainable-housing platform.

"Our ADU development model prioritizes delivering an exceptional resident experience, and partnering with CurbStand gives tenants additional parking options as they need them," said Austin Nissly, Co-Founder and Partner of LWK Partners. "We are adding naturally affordable housing density at a rapid rate, and this partnership shows our team's commitment to ensuring a smooth and uninterrupted experience for residents."

As part of the agreement, CurbStand will provide adjacent, cost-effective parking solutions for tenants at each property. In addition, LWK and CurbStand will develop a suite of amenity enhancements for residents within CurbStand's leading parking solution network.

"We are thrilled to partner with LWK to deploy our extensive parking network on behalf of their residents," said Arya Alexander, CEO of CurbStand. "Residents can now utilize our best-in-class parking solution and ever-growing services. It's an incredible amenity for residents and one you rarely see from a development-focused owner."

The agreement with CurbStand is the latest example of LWK's strong operational infrastructure to support its rapidly growing housing development platform and resident-first approach. CurbStand joins a growing ecosystem of local partners across brokerage, property management, and ownership that the firm has built to advance affordable housing development.

About LWK Partners (LWK)

LWK Partners is a Los Angeles-based private equity firm focused on the acquisition and operation of value-add multifamily assets in Los Angeles. LWK targets undermanaged assets with multiple levers to create value through operational improvements, value-add renovations, and opportunities to add density via new unit development in supply-constrained communities. As of Q1 2026, LWK has acquired 34 buildings and 450+ multifamily units, representing over $150mm in GAV acquired, with an additional 165+ multifamily units in development. For more information, visit www.lwkpartners.com.

About CurbStand

Founded in 2013, CurbStand is a Los Angeles-based parking and hospitality services company operating 100+ locations across Southern California with a team of 600+ employees. What began as a technology-forward valet startup has grown into a full-service parking management enterprise spanning valet operations, monthly parking subscriptions, lot and garage management, and specialty hospitality services. CurbStand serves some of the most prestigious commercial, residential, and hospitality properties in the greater Los Angeles area. For more information, visit www.CurbStand.com.

Media Contacts

For LWK Partners:

Joe LoBello

LoBello Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE LWK Partners