LWVUS Announces New Executive Team

"I am thrilled to have this dynamic team of highly qualified women who bring diverse perspectives to strengthen the League's impact on voters and our democracy," said Virginia Kase Solomón , CEO of the League of Women Voters of the United States. "These successful women represent the future of the League and together create the strongest team possible to meet the unprecedented challenges our democracy faces today."

Solomón is joined by the following members who round out the executive team:

Ayo Atterberry , chief strategy officer , who will direct the League's programmatic strategic focus

, who will direct the League's programmatic strategic focus Cecilia Calvo , chief development officer , who will oversee the financial stability and growth of the organization

, who will oversee the financial stability and growth of the organization Sarah Courtney , chief communications officer , who will lead the League's strategic messaging and brand visibility

, who will lead the League's strategic messaging and brand visibility Ellen Hobby , chief operations officer , who will oversee the administrative and operational functions of the organization

, who will oversee the administrative and operational functions of the organization Kelly McFarland Stratman , chief of staff , who will coordinate the executive team and national board

, who will coordinate the executive team and national board Celina Stewart , chief council & senior director of advocacy & litigation, who will lead the League's advocacy and litigation focus

"I am filled with pride for our executive team, representing highly qualified and successful women in our field," said Dr. Deborah Turner, president of the board of directors of the League of Women Voters of the United States. "With more than 750 local Leagues around the country, our legacy organization is deeply rooted in our communities. Our national staff in Washington brings stellar professionalism to the modern-day voting rights battle."

Today's announcement signals a renewed commitment and focus for the League to invest in strategic solutions to our nation's challenges around elections and democracy. The League of Women Voters celebrated 100 years in 2020, and this month launched a new initiative, 'Women Power Democracy,' to advance a stronger, more representative American democracy.

Press contact: Kayla Vix

(202) 809-9668

[email protected]

SOURCE League of Women Voters of the United States

Related Links

http://www.lwv.org/

