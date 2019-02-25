LX Group Announces CatM1/NB-IoT Blockchain Tracker With Condition Monitoring at MWC19

SYDNEY, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Australian IoT company LX Group announces smart contract product line integrating the latest in LTE-M, IoT and Blockchain technology at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona. Powered by the LX IoT Cores platform, https://lx-group.com.au/iot-cores, the new IoT device range is designed to reduce barriers to innovation for developers of real-world smart contract applications by providing device, platform, API and associated commissioning tools.

Versatile IoT development platform

On display at MWC19 LX are showcasing the new industrial CatM1/NB-IoT tracker, lx-group.com.au/trackers, featuring indoor and outdoor location engine (GPS + WiFi), a range of on-board environmental sensing options, embedded crypto core, Bluetooth 5 radio and 3-year battery life. LX have also updated their existing Blue Node product line with CatM1/NB-IoT and smart-contract support for static sense applications, lx-group.com.au/sensors.

Successful trials have been conducted to monitor seventeen tonnes of almonds from Sunraysia in Australia to Hamburg in Germany on an Ethereum based blockchain. The trial was completed last year with the Commonwealth Bank and project partners Patrick Terminals, Pacific National, OOCL and Olam Orchards, https://www.commbank.com.au/guidance/newsroom/commonwealth-bank-completes-new-blockchain-enabled-global-trade–201807.html.

Featuring Bosch sensors, uBlox CatM1/NB-IoT cellular module, ST Microprocessing and Microsoft Azure cloud back-end, the product stack incorporates the latest technology from world leading IoT players. The product line also incorporates the LX ultra-low power IoT OS, advanced tracking algorithms, Over-The-Air firmware updates and LX CoreView app for easy commissioning.

Granular traceability, condition monitoring, yield optimization and predictive maintenance are moving rapidly from concept to cornerstone business practices necessary to staying competitive. LX reduces barriers to innovation by providing the core building blocks for businesses and application developers looking to solve real-world problems across industry verticals.

In addition to supplying global Tier 1 banks, multinationals and mobile network operators with cutting edge IoT solutions, LX provides a full-stack strategy to scale custom IoT product development service, lx-group.com.au/services. LX is one of Australia's fastest growing companies and will be launching a European office later this year to facilitate expansion into new markets, provide local product support and access new talent pools.

Founder, Simon Blyth and Head of LX Europe, Hugo Blanc will be at Hall 8.0, booth C31 between 25th – 28th February to showcase the new product line.

Media Contact:

Nick Phibbs

Email: Nick.p@lx-group.com.au

