LXT Acquires clickworker to Deliver Industry-Leading AI Data Solutions

Emerging AI training data leader to integrate top crowdsourcing provider and develop advanced technology platform, comprehensive capabilities, and expanded global reach

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LXT , an emerging leader in AI training data to power intelligent technology, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire clickworker , one of the largest global providers of crowdsourced data that leverages an automated technology platform and crowd of over six million freelancers to deliver high-quality data used in AI applications.

clickworker is one of the largest global providers of crowdsourced data with over 6 million freelancers across Europe, America, and Asia.

This acquisition brings together two of the most experienced players in the AI data space, and combines LXT's global language data, operational capabilities and commitment to quality with clickworker's sophisticated platform and tools that engage a diverse crowd workforce to deliver a comprehensive suite of AI data products and services. The combined company will take a leadership position in the AI data industry with a presence across six continents and more than 150 countries.

"The biggest problem facing AI technology developers today, from the largest players to startups, is the ever-increasing need for massive amounts of data to train their applications," said Mohammad Omar, LXT Founder and CEO. "This acquisition will give LXT the ability to meet our increasing customer demand as a trusted provider of high-quality data to advance intelligent technology for the benefit of humanity."

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Essen, Germany, clickworker is an innovator in crowdsourced AI training data, building a highly automated technology platform with strong mobile-first and desktop offerings, as well as self-service, standard and customized data-oriented project solutions. The company is known for its high-output, scalability, and cost-efficiency, with its crowd completing over 600 million jobs in 2022.

LXT, based in Toronto, collects and annotates data across multiple modalities with the speed, scale and agility required by enterprise customers. The company's global expertise spans more than 145 countries and over 1,000 language locales. The company serves customers in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East, including top 10 global technology companies and Fortune 100 organizations.

"We are excited to join forces with LXT," said Christian Rozsenich, clickworker Managing Director, "and continue on our journey to provide the highest quality, and most expansive scope of AI data in the industry. This is just the beginning of what we can achieve together."

LXT will appoint Rozsenich as its Chief Technology Officer to oversee the integration and evolution of its technology platform, with self-service features, marketplace, API integrations and more to empower customers. The company will leverage the platform and extensive community building and management expertise to develop Domain Specific Super Expert communities, allowing the crowd to more effectively leverage their expertise.

"This deal unites complementary expertise in AI training data and crowdsourcing to create a powerful, globally integrated service portfolio," commented Malte von der Ropp, Managing Director of venturecapital.de KGaA. "With enhanced quality and expanded solutions, we are well-positioned to meet rising global demand, advancing scalable and impactful AI data solutions worldwide."

About clickworker

clickworker is one of the largest global providers of crowdsourced data with over 6 million freelancers across Europe, America, and Asia. The company offers an automated technology platform with strong mobile-first and desktop offerings, as well as self-service, standard and customized data-oriented project solutions, breaking tasks into micro jobs handled by qualified Clickworkers and delivering quality-assured results. Known for high-output, scalability, and cost-efficiency, clickworker completed over 600 million jobs in 2022, serving top high-tech companies. Further information at clickworker.com .

About LXT

LXT is an emerging leader in AI training data to power intelligent technology for global organizations. In partnership with an international network of contributors, LXT collects and annotates data across multiple modalities with the speed, scale and agility required by the enterprise. The company's global expertise spans more than 145 countries and over 1,000 language locales. Founded in 2010, LXT is headquartered in Toronto with a presence in the US, UK, Egypt, India, Turkey, Romania and Australia. The company serves customers in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East, including top 10 global technology companies and Fortune 100 organizations. Learn more at lxt.ai .

