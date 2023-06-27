LXT Welcomes Amr Nour-Eldin as Vice President of Technology

News provided by

LXT

27 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

Speech processing and machine learning veteran brings over 15 years of industry experience in leading high-profile technology initiatives at Nuance, a Microsoft company

TORONTO, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LXT, an emerging leader in global AI training data, today announced the addition of Amr Nour-Eldin as Vice President of Technology. Amr brings an extensive background in speech and audio processing as well as machine learning in the context of Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR), with hands-on experience in deep learning techniques for streaming end-to-end speech recognition at Nuance Communications, now a part of Microsoft.

Continue Reading
Amr Nour-Eldin joins LXT as VP of Technology
Amr Nour-Eldin joins LXT as VP of Technology

"We are thrilled to welcome Amr to the LXT executive team," said Mohammad Omar, LXT co-founder and Chief Executive Officer. "Amr will drive the technology vision and roadmap to meet the evolving needs of our customers in the dynamic AI market. This is an important stage in our journey - we will continue to invest in our tech capabilities to deliver even higher quality data to our clients and improve internal efficiencies, among other important goals."

"With the emergence of AI as a truly transformational technology, the LXT mission to power technologies of the future through innovative data generation in every language, culture, and modality is more important than ever," said Nour-Eldin. "I am very excited to join such a talented team and look forward to shaping the landscape and future of AI data together."

Most recently, Amr was a principal researcher in the Global R&D division at Nuance, a level attained with the accumulation of wide-ranging experience in complex aspects of Nuance's speech-focused business. His responsibilities included the investigation, development and advancement of state-of-the-art speech and audio processing and deep learning capabilities across its product portfolio. Microsoft acquired Nuance in 2021 for nearly US$20 billion.

"We are at a tipping point in our evolution," commented Phil Hall, LXT Chief Growth Officer, "and Amr's speech and audio processing experience fits perfectly with our vision for the future. I am delighted to welcome him to the executive team and look forward to working alongside him to develop innovative new AI data solutions to power the next generation of AI applications."

About LXT
LXT is an emerging leader in AI training data to power intelligent technology for global organizations. In partnership with an international network of contributors, LXT collects and annotates data across multiple modalities with the speed, scale and agility required by the enterprise. Our global expertise spans more than 115 countries and over 780 language locales. Founded in 2010, LXT is headquartered in Toronto, Canada with a presence in the United States, UK, Egypt, Turkey and Australia. The company serves customers in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Learn more at lxt.ai.

SOURCE LXT

Also from this source

LXT Releases The Path to AI Maturity 2023, An Executive Survey

LXT Welcomes Carolyn Harvey as Vice President of Operations

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.