LXT Welcomes Carolyn Harvey as Vice President of Operations

TORONTO, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LXT , an emerging leader in global AI training data, today announced the addition of Carolyn Harvey as Vice President of Operations. Carolyn brings extensive experience to LXT from her role at Appen where she led Global Service Delivery for the company. She will report to Chief Operating Officer Yassin Omar and join the senior leadership team, bringing LXT's combined years of experience in AI data to 65 at the executive level, which is unique in the market.

"I am honored to join the LXT team to help the company continue to deliver high-quality data for its clients worldwide." LXT VP of Operations, Carolyn Harvey

"As an industry expert with extensive experience managing Service Delivery at scale, Carolyn was the natural choice for the VP of Operations role," commented Yassin Omar, LXT's Chief Operations Officer. "Carolyn's proven leadership ability and industry knowledge — as well as her experience in delivering large scale, multi-year programs for some of the largest global organizations — are huge assets as we continue to build a best-in-class service delivery organization. I am delighted to welcome her to the team."

In her role, Carolyn will be responsible for leading and expanding LXT's global operations organization, including defining and implementing strategies, structure, and processes to drive client satisfaction and ensure that customers continue to receive high-quality AI data on time across a wide range of modalities and use cases. Her specialized skills and experience will also support LXT as it scales to service an increasing number of clients worldwide.

"Companies that are successfully deploying AI know that high-quality data is a critical component of their AI strategy," said Carolyn. "Having worked in the AI data industry for over a decade, I understand that quality service delivery is complex and constantly evolving to meet customers' changing data needs. When considering my next opportunity, it was important for me to join an organization with a vision and culture that prioritizes operational excellence for clients of all types, no matter where they are in their AI maturity journey. I am honored to join the LXT team and am excited to use my experience to help the company continue to deliver high-quality data for its clients worldwide."

Before joining LXT, Carolyn led Global Service Delivery for Appen's strategic global clients. Her responsibilities included service delivery strategy and execution, and managing a large global team to increase operational efficiency, reduce operating costs and ensure high client satisfaction. She also brings prior experience from organizations including Expedia and Bank of America.

"In 2011, as part of our due diligence for Appen's acquisition of Butler Hill, we identified Carolyn Harvey as one of Butler Hill's most valuable assets," said Phil Hall, LXT's Chief Growth Officer. "Working closely with Carolyn and her team over the years that followed only reinforced this initial impression, and I think it is fair to say that the exponential growth that Appen underwent prior to 2020 would have been difficult, maybe even impossible to achieve without her expertise. With this in mind, I am thrilled that LXT is now able to further strengthen its leadership team by inviting Carolyn aboard. She brings an unparalleled depth of experience in operational leadership, and I can't overstate how pleased we are to have Carolyn as part of our team."

About LXT

LXT is an emerging leader in AI training data to power intelligent technology for global organizations. In partnership with an international network of contributors, LXT collects and annotates data across multiple modalities with the speed, scale and agility required by the enterprise. Our global expertise spans more than 115 countries and over 750 language locales. Founded in 2010, LXT is headquartered in Toronto, Canada with a presence in the United States, UK, Egypt, Turkey and Australia. The company serves customers in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Learn more at lxt.ai.

