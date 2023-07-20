LYBALVI: An Oral Atypical Antipsychotic Drug for the Treatment of Adults with Schizophrenia and Bipolar I Disorder - Drug Insight Analysis and Market Forecasts to 2032

DUBLIN, July 20, 2023

"This "LYBALVI Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2032" report provides comprehensive insights about LYBALVI for schizophrenia in the seven major markets.

A detailed picture of the LYBALVI for schizophrenia in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan for the study period 2019 -2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the LYBALVI for schizophrenia.

The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities.



Drug Summary



LYBALVI (olanzapine and samidorphan) is a once-daily, oral atypical antipsychotic drug for the treatment of adults with schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, as a maintenance monotherapy or for the acute treatment of manic or mixed episodes, as monotherapy or an adjunct to lithium or valproate.

LYBALVI is composed of olanzapine, an established antipsychotic agent, co-formulated with samidorphan, a new chemical entity, in a single bilayer tablet. LYBALVI is available in fixed dosage strengths composed of 10 mg of samidorphan and 5, 10, 15, or 20 mg of olanzapine.



Dosage and Administration



Initiate LYBALVI at 5 mg/10 mg (contains 5 mg of olanzapine and 10 mg of samidorphan) or 10 mg/10 mg (contains 10 mg of olanzapine and 10 mg of samidorphan) orally once daily. The recommended dosage is 10 mg/10 mg, 15 mg/10 mg (contains 15 mg of olanzapine and 10 mg of samidorphan), or 20 mg/10 mg (contains 20 mg of olanzapine and 10 mg of samidorphan) once daily.



Dosage may be adjusted at weekly intervals of 5 mg (based on the olanzapine component of LYBALVI) depending upon clinical response and tolerability, up to the maximum recommended dosage of 20 mg/10 mg once daily.



Mechanism of Action



The mechanism of action of olanzapine is unclear; however, its efficacy in the treatment of schizophrenia or bipolar I disorder could be mediated through a combination of dopamine and serotonin type 2 (5HT2) antagonism.

In-depth LYBALVI Market Assessment



This report provides a detailed market assessment of LYBALVI for schizophrenia in the seven major markets, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2023 to 2032.



LYBALVI Clinical Assessment



The report provides the clinical trials information of LYBALVI for schizophrenia covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.



