LYC Unveils Next-Gen People Engagement Platform to Inspire Action and Catalyze Change for a Better World

CHICAGO, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, LYC, The People Engagement Company, debuts its next-gen engagement platform that helps inspire, engage, and motivate people and communities to make meaningful changes in the world like never before.

The LYC Platform

Now more than ever, organizations and people understand the importance of sustainability, improving health, mental well-being, DE&I, and more; however, motivating people to take action is a whole separate challenge. "Getting meaningful levels of action is a major hurdle to overcome, but it's a must for our survival," says Anthony Ferguson, LYC's founder, and CEO. "With LYC, everyone matters - regardless of their background, gender, race, or socio-economic position – and they have the tools they need to ignite change in a meaningful and sustainable way. We believe the actions catalyzed by LYC will build communities that will come together, create movements - and change the world, in ways we can't quite imagine yet."

It's an ambitious goal, but one that's achievable and important, according to Ferguson and his team. LYC and its easy-to-use app allows people to track, measure, and share micro wellness activities with co-workers, friends, family, and their communities. The Platform leverages known human science, a core component of the LYC Platform. The LYC Pledge is a commitment that LYC members make to add purposeful micro-wellness activities to their daily routines. "One by one, little by little, these actions snowball to make a big difference. And we're just getting started…" says Ferguson.

Ferguson and the LYC team believe that by putting people - and their interests - first, they've built a people engagement platform that will measurably improve mental, physical, social, environmental, and community health quickly.

To learn more about LYC and how it helps everyone make an impact and meaningful change, please visit LYCPledge.com or email [email protected].

About LYC

LYC, The People Engagement Company, was founded to inspire people to make the world a better place. The thoughtfully-designed app, in conjunction with The LYC Pledge, inspires and motivates people to take action and helps companies that want to address the many social challenges that the world faces today. LYC is a member of 1871 and Accenture's Black Founders Program.

