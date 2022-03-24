Lychee Market - 38% of Growth to Originate from North America |Offline Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation|17000+ Technavio Reports

Lychee Market: Growing demand for lychee owing to its multiple health benefits to drive growth

The key factor driving the global lychee market growth is the growing demand for lychee owing to its multiple health benefits. For instance, in March 2021, the Japanese Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries (MAFF) granted a Geographical Indication (GI) certificate to lychees grown in Luc Ngan District in the northern province of Bac Giang. The GI certificate proved the quality of Luc Ngan lychee has international standards and opened up for the lychees to be shipped in Japan and other markets with strict import standards. In a major boost to the export of GI-certified products, Shahi Litchi from Bihar was exported to the UK in May 2021. The fruit is being sourced from farmers in Muzaffarpur, Bihar. The Litchi is being imported by H and J Veg, London. Such factors will drive the market growth during the forecast period

Lychee Market: Increasing demand for organic fruits is a major trend

Increasing demand for organic fruits is one of the key lychee market trends that is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period. Organic food products are gaining popularity worldwide as they are produced without synthetic fertilizers, chemical pesticides, artificial ingredients, and genetic engineering. As organic farming enhances nutrients in the soil, agricultural products grown in such soils are of high quality. Thus, owing to the increase in demand for organic products such as fruits and others, farmers are shifting to organic techniques of farming. For instance, in November 2021, India, Mumbai-based Zama Organics built a network of 50,000 certified farmers. Zama's network of farmers is spread across all regions in India whose seasonal produce such as lychee and others come from farmers across the country. Such factors are expected to further support the market growth in the coming years.

Lychee Market: Segmentation Analysis

Technavio market research report segments the lychee market by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The lychee market share growth by the offline segment will be significant for revenue generation. The leading position of this channel can be attributed to the growth of the organized retail sector. Consumers prefer supermarkets and hypermarkets due to the availability of products of all categories under a single roof, which is not possible in smaller shops.

Lychee Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.02% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.52 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.48 Performing market contribution North America at 38% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Australian Lychee Growers Association, Caribbean Gold Fruit and Herbal Teas, Delicious Orchards, Four Season Foods Co. Ltd., Fresh AS, Freshway Produce Inc., Friedas Inc., GREEN WORLD IMPORT EXPORT Co. Ltd., Joe Ry Family Co. Ltd., KediaFresh, M. Levin and Co., Montse Fruits Inc., Naga Gardens, NAM VAN LONG Co. Ltd., Orgpick Pvt. Ltd., Sweet Seasons LLC, The Forager Food Co., Tianjin TTN Technology Co. Ltd., Vega produce LLC, and Viva Tiger Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on The Netherlands - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on The Netherlands - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Belgium - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Belgium - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Belgium - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Belgium - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Belgium - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Vietnam - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Vietnam - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Vietnam - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Vietnam - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Vietnam - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Australian Lychee Growers Association

Exhibit 89: Australian Lychee Growers Association - Overview



Exhibit 90: Australian Lychee Growers Association - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Australian Lychee Growers Association - Key offerings

10.4 Delicious Orchards

Exhibit 92: Delicious Orchards - Overview



Exhibit 93: Delicious Orchards - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: Delicious Orchards - Key offerings

10.5 Four Season Foods Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 95: Four Season Foods Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 96: Four Season Foods Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 97: Four Season Foods Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 Fresh AS

Exhibit 98: Fresh AS - Overview



Exhibit 99: Fresh AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: Fresh AS - Key offerings

10.7 GREEN WORLD IMPORT EXPORT Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 101: GREEN WORLD IMPORT EXPORT Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 102: GREEN WORLD IMPORT EXPORT Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: GREEN WORLD IMPORT EXPORT Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 Joe Ry Family Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 104: Joe Ry Family Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 105: Joe Ry Family Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Joe Ry Family Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 NAM VAN LONG Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 107: NAM VAN LONG Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 108: NAM VAN LONG Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: NAM VAN LONG Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 Orgpick Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 110: Orgpick Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Orgpick Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Orgpick Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 The Forager Food Co.

Exhibit 113: The Forager Food Co. - Overview



Exhibit 114: The Forager Food Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: The Forager Food Co. - Key offerings

10.12 Tianjin TTN Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 116: Tianjin TTN Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Tianjin TTN Technology Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Tianjin TTN Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 119: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 120: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 121: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 122: Research methodology



Exhibit 123: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 124: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 125: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

