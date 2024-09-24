Lycoming College breaks into U.S. News TOP 100 Liberal Arts Colleges, ranks No. 22 Best Value School

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. News 2025 National Liberal Arts Colleges rankings, released today, placed Lycoming College among the best colleges in the nation with prominent positioning on three different lists, including an overall rank of No. 100, the No. 22 spot on the Best Value Schools list, and the No. 7 position on Top Performers on Social Mobility. The TOP 100 ranking represents a new high for Lycoming in U.S. News.

Lycoming College's overall rank denotes a rise of 7 spots this year, placing Lycoming College for the first time in a coveted TOP 100 position, tying with Augustana College and St. Mary's College of Maryland.

The 2025 listing is also the first time that Lycoming College appeared on the Best Value Schools list, which, according to U.S. News "takes into account a school's academic quality, as indicated by its 2024 U.S. News Best Colleges ranking, and the 2022-2023 net cost of attendance for an out-of-state student who received the average level of need-based financial aid. The higher the quality of the program and the lower the cost, the better the deal."

For the Top Performers on Social Mobility, Lycoming remained steady at No. 7 – a reflection of the institution's commitment to improving college access for high-performing, high-need students.

Also reflected in Lycoming's ranking is a steady plan of action to make improvements to every corner of the campus that began more than a decade ago. It has included new strategies to recruit a more diverse student body, a commitment to recruiting the college's first-choice faculty, and expansion of academic offerings to include programs in fields such as neuroscience, biochemistry, entrepreneurship, anthropology, medieval studies, and computer science. In addition, campus facilities have been transformed with new buildings for science and music and renovations to science labs, classrooms, residence halls, and athletic facilities.

"Our hard work has paid off," said Kent Trachte, president of Lycoming College. "Moving up to TOP 100 in U.S. News is wonderful affirmation of the commitment and dedicated work of the trustees, faculty, and staff over the past decade. We believe that this ranking will enhance the visibility of our institution and expand the pool of prospective students and their families that find Lycoming to be their best-fit college."

The U.S. News college listings are the foremost ranking resource used by prospective students and their parents as they embark on their college search.

Founded in 1812, Lycoming College is one of the nation's oldest and most respected liberal arts colleges. Today, our community of 1,100 active learners from 25 states and territories and 15 countries comprises a student body that is 30 percent domestic students of color or international, all of whom work with our renowned scholars to craft customized combinations of market-driven majors, minors and concentrations across our 40+ academic programs. Students compete in 19 NCAA Division III sports, participate in faculty-driven research, thrive in a robust program of internship experiences, and study abroad in more than two dozen countries. Lycoming College has one of the highest endowment-per-student ratios in the country. The institution is a member of the Annapolis Group of Liberal Arts Colleges and is recognized by The Princeton Review as one of The 389 Best Colleges. Lycoming College is dedicated to providing a high-quality liberal arts and sciences education for all students. Learn more at http://www.lycoming.edu.

