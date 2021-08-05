Lycoming County, Pennsylvania Pursues Digital Transformation

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A transition to digital processes is underway in Lycoming County, Pennsylvania where officials have sought greater efficiency in operations and constituent services. The county recently partnered with GovPilot , a Hoboken, NJ provider of cloud-based government management software.

Officials from Lycoming County will work with GovPilot to implement a number of digital capabilities and public facing forms that aim to make operations more efficient and services more convenient for constituents. Officials will initially utilize GovPilot for internal uses including contract management, the planning and zoning board, and land use. Publicly, Lycoming will make digital zoning permit applications and Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests available to constituents via the county website.

"As public servants we have a responsibility to make our county government as efficient, productive, and transparent as possible," said Jerry Kennedy, Lycoming County's IT Director. "The operations and services we are working with GovPilot to digitize are time consuming and difficult to process when done manually with paper and spreadsheets. GovPilot's cloud-based platform is going to enable our staff to easily view and process records so that the administration of Lycoming can support its development and constituent expectations. Hopefully we can expand on these initial applications with GovPilot in the near future."

Michael Bonner, the founder and CEO of GovPilot said, "We are excited to work with Lycoming County on its early stages of digital transformation. Federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act has spurred local governments to implement digital services and operations. Over the years, in partnering with local governments across the country we have found that digital processes generate significant increases in efficiency and productivity that have a positive impact on local budgets, services, and constituent experience. We expect to see similar results in Lycoming County."

