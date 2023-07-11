Lycored Prepares for IFT FIRST with an Immersive Booth Experience Showcasing their Robust Portfolio

News provided by

Lycored

11 Jul, 2023, 08:00 ET

BRANCHBURG, N.J., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lycored will be exhibiting at the Institute of Food Technologist's upcoming IFT FIRST Annual Event and Expo in Chicago, Illinois from July 16-19 (booth S2414). At the expo, where professionals discover the latest global trends and innovations in food and science, booth visitors will immerse themselves in the benefits of Lycored's portfolio and see, taste and feel how Lycored discovers the beauty within – from healthier skin and body to more beautiful and delicious food.

At the booth, visitors will explore Lycored's latest digital experience, showcasing the versatility of Lycored's portfolio in a unique 'choose your adventure' format. Attendees will be able to see first-hand how vibrant Lycored's naturally derived color solutions are across several food and beverage applications. Visitors should also come with an appetite for flavor bursts, as Lycored's tomato-derived taste enhancer, SANTE, will be showcased in ranchero sauce, hummus and Italian dressing. SANTE does more than boost taste; it complements ingredients while maintaining or improving nutrient profiles as a premium alternative to added sugars and sodium.

"IFT FIRST is the perfect venue to present our latest offerings to customers, scientists and food experts. We're especially excited to debut our immersive digital experience, and bring our superstable colors and high performance taste components to life through interactive demonstrations," said Caroline Schroeder, Marketing Communications Manager, Lycored. "We're looking forward to sharing our portfolio's many benefits and helping brands create innovative food, beverage and nutraceutical products to empower beautiful experiences from the inside, out."

About Lycored
Lycored is an international company at the forefront of discovering the beauty within by combining nature's goodness with cutting edge science to deliver a sensory journey that impacts wellbeing. Established in 1995 in Israel, Lycored is the global leader in natural carotenoids for food, beverage and dietary supplement products. For more information visit www.lycored.com.

Contact
Katie Hill
Padilla
+1 480 285 8148
[email protected]com

SOURCE Lycored

Also from this source

Une étude montre les effets préventifs et le potentiel protecteur de l'astaxanthine sur les dommages causés au collagène

Study Shows Preventive Effects and Protective Potential of Astaxanthin on Collagen Damage

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.