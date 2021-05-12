Lydia Correa Ferniza's new book El llamado de Dios, a spiritual biography of a father's faith-driven journey in life

Ferniza said this about her book: "By reading the manuscripts my father left behind, I was able to understand the purpose of writing his story, which inspired me to fulfill the promise that he had made, realizing what he had been through. His story has the purpose of encouraging people who are going through conflicts, trials, and sufferings, without being able to understand the reason for the situation, they feel abandoned by God. They cry out to Him, saying that his life is meaningless.

We can see in this work, which addresses issues of rejection, abandonment, deficiencies, diseases, multiple sufferings, compassion, and discernment, especially when there is a relationship with God. Do not give up, continue to fight the enemy, whatever it may be. God has the solution. He is attentive to our prayers. In the end, He is our only hope."

Published by Page Publishing, Lydia Correa Ferniza's new book El llamado de Dios will fill the readers with wisdom as they partake in a father's awe-inspiring life of belief and strength in God.

Consumers who wish to find meaning and understand God's purpose in life through another person's experiences can purchase El llamado de Dios in any bookstore or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

