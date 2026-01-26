Lydia Rose Smith Releases New Book "Revelation of Freedom," Exploring Identity and Spiritual Resilience

RAPID CITY, S.D., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New Harbor Press announces the release of Revelation of Freedom by Lydia Rose Smith, a new publication focused on spiritual growth, identity, and overcoming personal adversity. The book provides a detailed account of Smith's personal journey—from a childhood near-death experience to her career as a competitive CrossFit athlete—to illustrate themes of faith and restoration.

Revelation of Freedom Author, Lydia Rose Smith

In Revelation of Freedom, Smith discusses her path to spiritual clarity, including her struggles with mental health and the process of finding purpose through Christian faith. The narrative explores practical aspects of spiritual life, such as understanding one's identity in Christ, navigating spiritual warfare, and the importance of forgiveness. Smith utilizes her own testimony to encourage readers to seek their own "revelation of freedom" from past burdens and societal pressures.

"Lydia Rose Smith offers a compelling perspective on the intersection of faith and personal resilience," said Stephanie Roberts, Sr. Editor at New Harbor Press. "Her story serves as a practical guide for those looking to strengthen their spiritual foundation while navigating modern challenges."

The book also addresses contemporary issues, including the impact of social media on self-perception and the role of "toxic empathy" in personal relationships. Through chapters on "The Process of Refinement" and "Walking by Faith," Smith provides readers with insights into maintaining a steadfast mindset during seasons of difficulty.

Product Details

Title: Revelation of Freedom

Author: Lydia Rose Smith

Publisher: New Harbor Press

ISBN: 978-1-63357-475-5

Retail Price: $16.99

Formats: Paperback and eBook

Available now through major online retailers and the New Harbor Press Store.

About the Author: Lydia Rose Smith grew up on a farm in Virginia as one of six children. After a background in competitive horseback riding, she transitioned into the world of competitive CrossFit. Her writing is informed by a radical encounter with Jesus during a childhood incident, which she credits with shaping her life's direction and faith.

About New Harbor Press: New Harbor Press is an imprint of CrossLink Publishing based in Rapid City, SD. The press publishes a variety of Bible study, meditation, and spiritual growth books distributed by Ingram Distribution. For more information, visit NewHarborPress.com.

SOURCE New Harbor Press