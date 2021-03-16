Lyell Appoints Richard Sherry, M.D., as Senior Vice President, TIL Specialist and Clinical Lead

SAN FRANCISCO, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (Lyell), an immuno-oncology company dedicated to the mastery of T cells to cure solid tumors, today announced the appointment of Richard Sherry, M.D., as Senior Vice President, TIL Specialist and Clinical Lead. Dr. Sherry is among the most cited medical experts in the field of adoptive cell therapy (ACT) for solid tumors and has committed over 30 years of his career to research on tumor infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs) as treatment for solid tumor patients.

"We're pleased to welcome such an accomplished expert as Dr. Sherry to our team," said Liz Homans, Chief Executive Officer of Lyell. "As a leading researcher and clinician in this field, his expertise will be extremely valuable as we advance our novel cell therapies for solid tumors into the clinic and work to deliver potentially curative therapies to patients with solid tumor cancers."

Dr. Sherry has more than 30 years of experience in surgical oncology, having served most recently as Research Physician and Attending Surgeon in the Surgery branch at the NCI Center for Cancer Research and the NCI Clinical Center. He has held numerous administrative appointments within the National Institutes of Health (NIH), including roles with the NIH Surgical Administrative Committee, the Safety Monitoring Committee for the National Institute of Neurologic Disorders and Stroke and as a melanoma expert for the FDA's Drug Advisory Committee. Dr. Sherry has received several awards for his work including the NIH Clinical Center Director's Award for Strategic Initiatives and the SITC Team Science Recognition Award. He has mentored top physicians and researchers in the ACT field through the NCI's Surgical Oncology Program and has published more than 40 papers on solid tumor ACT. In addition, Dr. Sherry brings to Lyell extensive experience in the clinical development of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells and T cell receptor (TCR) transduced lymphocytes.

Dr. Sherry earned his B.A. from Tufts University and his M.D. from University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine. He served as Chief Resident at Kaiser Foundation Hospital and completed an Immunotherapy Oncology Fellowship at NCI.

"I'm truly excited to join Lyell's team and continue to advance the clinical development of adoptive cell therapies," said Dr. Sherry. "I am a staunch believer in the therapeutic potential of autologous tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes and other genetically modified immune cell approaches to treating cancer. In particular, I am enthusiastic about the potential for creating curative cell therapies through the advances that are happening at Lyell and across the field."

About Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell is an immuno-oncology company dedicated to reprogramming T cells to achieve curative therapies for solid tumors. The company takes a deliberate approach to solving what it believes to be the major barriers to successful adoptive T cell therapy: T cell exhaustion and loss of durable stemness, which includes proliferative capacity, ability to self-renew and ability to differentiate and eliminate cancer. Lyell is combining its proprietary ex vivo genetic and epigenetic reprogramming technologies that address these barriers with T cell receptors (TCRs), tumor infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs) and chimeric antigen receptors (CARs). Lyell is based in South San Francisco, Seattle and Bothell, Washington.

