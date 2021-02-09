Lyell Immunopharma Appoints Charlie Newton as Chief Financial Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lyell Immunopharma ("Lyell"), an immuno-oncology company dedicated to the mastery of T cells to cure solid tumors, today announced the appointment of Charlie Newton as Chief Financial Officer.

"Charlie is a wonderful addition to our leadership team and we're excited to have him help us execute as we move into the next phases of growth for our company," said Liz Homans, Chief Executive Officer of Lyell. "His deep expertise in the capital markets and corporate strategy, as well as his extensive knowledge of investors, will be integral as Lyell works to address the barriers to effective curative therapies for solid tumor cancers."

Previously, Mr. Newton co-headed BofA Securities' healthcare investment banking practice in the Americas. There he advised biotechnology companies on mergers, acquisitions and financings including initial public offerings, follow-on common stock offerings, convertible debt offerings, investment grade note offerings and private placements. Prior to joining BofA Securities, Mr. Newton co-headed Credit Suisse's healthcare investment banking practice in the Americas and headed Morgan Stanley's western region healthcare investment banking practice.

In his career, Mr. Newton has advised on over $200 billion in mergers and acquisitions and raised nearly $60 billion in capital for his clients, including approximately 40 initial public offerings, 75 common stock offerings, 20 convertible debt offerings and 30 M&A transactions.

Mr. Newton earned his MBA from the Tuck School at Dartmouth College and a B.S. in finance from Miami University.

"I'm excited to join Lyell and its team of pioneers in cell therapy," said Mr. Newton. "Creating curative cell therapies for solid tumors is incredibly exciting and I couldn't be more thrilled to be joining a team with such an inspiring vision."

About Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell is addressing the unsolved problem of creating reliable, curative adoptive cell therapy for solid tumors. We believe the third wave of cancer therapy, one utilizing living immune cells, can deliver on the promise of cells as therapeutics. Lyell brings together an unrivalled scientific team with a collection of novel technologies aimed at tackling the three barriers to this unsolved challenge: cell preparations for cell-based immunotherapy, T cell exhaustion and target specificity.

