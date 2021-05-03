Lyfaquin®, a resuscitative agent marketed in India, restores renal blood flow and protects tissue damage after hemorrhagic shock-induced acute kidney injury (AKI)

Centhaquine (Lyfaquin®) protects kidney tissue damage in acute kidney injury (AKI) Tweet this

AKI has significantly increased in the past couple of decades. Its incidence can reach up to 50% in critically ill patients. The etiology of AKI may be multifactorial and is substantially associated with increased morbidity and mortality. AKI as an in-hospital complication of sepsis, heart conditions, and surgery is increasingly recognized. It commonly occurs in patients with septic shock, hemorrhagic shock, COVID-19. About one-third of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 develop AKI. Besides, AKI occurs from some antibiotics, contrast media, and poisons.

The study results indicate that resuscitation with Lyfaquin® helps protect kidney tissues by increasing tissue blood perfusion (p=0.003), and hypoxia-inducible factors mediated anti-apoptotic and survival responses. Lyfaquin® could enhance blood flow in kidneys after acute injury and had an anti-apoptotic role mediated via hypoxia-responsive factors activation, which would promote angiogenesis and metabolic adaptation in injured tissues for their survival and function. Histopathological analysis showed that treatment with Lyfaquin® decreased the pathological damage score (p=0.078) in hemorrhagic shock-induced AKI in the rat. Early kidney damage marker, neutrophil gelatinase-associated lipocalin (NGAL) was significantly (p=0.016) reduced in the Lyfaquin® group than the control group.

Lyfaquin® is a frontline therapy used in conjunction with the standard of care and is well-positioned to address critical unmet needs in hypovolemic shock. Lyfaquin® is well tolerated, with no serious adverse events attributed to Lyfaquin®. Pharmazz plans to advance this indication of AKI towards clinical studies and work with regulatory agencies to make Lyfaquin® available to patients with AKI.

