Lyft and Everlance Partner to Provide Tax Savings to Drivers

SAN FRANCISCO, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Everlance and Lyft announce a strategic partnership to better serve the rideshare driver ecosystem.

This collaboration involves Everlance, an industry leader in providing tools for mobile workers, and Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT), one of the largest transportation networks in North America, continuing to build and further the financial resources available to all drivers on the Lyft platform. This collaboration aims to provide significant tax savings to Lyft drivers through exclusive discounts on Everlance Premium products.

"At Everlance, we are dedicated to providing drivers with the tools they need to manage their finances effectively," said Everlance Co-Founder and CEO, Alex Marlantes. "We've always admired Lyft's customer-obsessed approach, and this partnership allows us to extend our reach and offer even greater value to the driver community. We're excited to see the positive impact this will have on drivers' financial well-being."

As part of this partnership, Everlance is now integrated into the Lyft driver rewards program, a significant enhancement for drivers. All Lyft drivers will receive a 20% discount on Everlance Premium products, with the potential for even deeper discounts based on their driver tier within the Lyft rewards program. This integration ensures that drivers have access to Everlance's top-rated mileage tracking and expense logging features, enabling them to maximize their earnings and tax deductions seamlessly.

"We are thrilled to partner with Everlance to bring drivers an easy-to-use solution for tracking expenses and maximizing their take-home pay," said Jeremy Bird, EVP of Driver Experience at Lyft. "This partnership aligns with our commitment to supporting drivers and helping them succeed on the Lyft platform."

Everlance has already helped over 3 million drivers automatically track their miles and expenses, including more than 175,000 Lyft drivers. Using Everlance, the typical Lyft driver can increase their take-home pay between 8-15% by maximizing their tax deductions. Now, with Everlance being a part of the Lyft driver rewards program, drivers can benefit from additional savings and enhanced financial management tools, ensuring they get the most out of their driving experience.

Drivers can start taking advantage of these benefits immediately by visiting www.everlance.com/lyft, or https://www.lyft.com/drive/tax-center

About Lyft:

Lyft is one of the largest transportation networks in North America, bringing together rideshare, bikes, and scooters all in one app. We are customer-obsessed and driven by our purpose: getting riders out into the world so they can live their lives together, and providing drivers a way to work that gives them control over their time and money.

About Everlance:

Everlance is a top-rated mileage and expense tracking app designed to help self-employed individuals and businesses save money and time. With over 3 million users, Everlance offers an automatic, accurate, and easy-to-use solution for tracking miles and expenses, ensuring users maximize their tax deductions and take-home pay.

