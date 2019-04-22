LYFT CLASS ACTION ALERT: Hagens Berman Alerts Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) Investors to Securities Class Action, Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

SAN FRANCISCO, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, with offices in 9 cities around the country and 80 attorneys, alerts investors in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) to the securities class action pending in the Superior Court of the State of California for San Francisco County.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Lyft securities, suffered losses in excess of $100,000 and wish to learn more about the lawsuit, contact Hagens Berman for more information:

https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/LYFT

or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm's investigation, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

LYFT@hbsslaw.com.

According to the complaint, during Lyft's initial public offering ("IPO") Defendants misled investors by overstating Lyft's ridesharing market position compared to similar data contained in its competitor's (Uber Technologies, Inc.) upcoming IPO materials.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Lyft should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email LYFT@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a national investor-rights law firm headquartered in Seattle, Washington with 80 attorneys in 9 offices across the country. The Firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes can be found at www.hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw .

Contact:

Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

SOURCE Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP

