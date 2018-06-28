Lyft Helps Fund Gas Savings for Drivers During Summer Months

Savings Details

The more rides provided, the more a driver will save. For those drivers who have achieved Platinum or Gold status as part of the Accelerate program, their rewards will increase seven and five times, respectively. Fuel Rewards® savings for Platinum level drivers increase from 7¢/gal to 50¢/gal, and savings for Gold level drivers increase from 5¢/gal to 25¢/gal.* Fuel Rewards® savings for the majority of active drivers double from 5¢/gal to 10¢/gal.

"We care about our drivers and their take-home earnings. Drivers are on the road a lot over the summer, and it's important for us to provide them with financial assistance when they are filling up," said Jon McNeill, Chief Operating Officer at Lyft. "Paying for fuel was the number one pain point shared with our Driver Advisory Council and at feedback sessions with our team, and we're addressing it."

To earn their rewards, drivers will need to create a Fuel Rewards® account and link it to their Lyft account. For those who have yet to sign up for the Fuel Rewards® program, they can easily do it here and take advantage of the increased savings this summer. There is no action required from drivers who have already created an account and linked it to their Lyft account; the new rewards will be applied automatically.

Drivers who are new to the Fuel Rewards® program in July and August will receive an additional one-time reward of 25¢/gal* on their next fill-up at participating Shell stations (up to 20 gallons) upon registering and linking their accounts. For all future visits to the pump, drivers will receive the elevated reward amount based on their status.

Continued Commitment to Drivers

With fuel prices being top-of-mind for drivers, the decision to boost savings on fuel through the Fuel Rewards® program is a logical next step in Lyft's commitment to helping drivers bolster earnings by reducing their operating costs. It builds on the announcement the company made last month to unveil new driver support centers that will offer access to low-cost oil changes, basic maintenance, serviced car washes, and more.

*Restrictions apply. Offers subject to Accelerate status, only available in the U.S. At participating Shell stations only. Limit 20 gallons per transaction. Rewards are inclusive of earnings as part of Gold Status. See fuelrewards.com/lyft for details.

About Lyft

Lyft was founded in June 2012 by Logan Green and John Zimmer to improve people's lives with the world's best transportation. Lyft is the fastest growing rideshare company in the U.S. and is available to 95 percent of the US population as well as in Ontario, Canada. Lyft is preferred by drivers and passengers for its safe and friendly experience, and its commitment to effecting positive change for the future of our cities.

About Shell Oil Company

Shell Oil Company is an affiliate of Royal Dutch Shell plc, a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with operations in more than 70 countries. In the U.S., Shell operates in 50 states and employs more than 20,000 people working to help tackle the challenges of the new energy future.

Excentus

Excentus Corporation, a PDI company, is a leader in loyalty marketing and technology solutions, specializing in the design, development and implementation of loyalty programs. Since 2012, Excentus has operated its own nationwide loyalty program, the Fuel Rewards® program, which has grown to more than 13 million members and $1 billion in fuel savings. Excentus offers a full suite of loyalty products and solutions for national and regional brands, consumer packaged goods manufacturers, grocery chains, convenience retailers and their customers. With more than 20 years of experience practicing loyalty, Excentus' mission is simple: help clients align loyalty strategies, rewards, and marketing campaigns with business objectives and customers' needs. For more information about Excentus' loyalty marketing and technology solutions, visit www.excentus.com.

