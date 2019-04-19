LYFT INVESTIGATION ALERT: Hagens Berman Alerts Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) Investors to the Firm's Investigation of Possible Securities Law Violations, Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

SAN FRANCISCO, April 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, with offices in 9 cities around the country and 80 attorneys, alerts investors to the firm's investigation of possible securities law violations by Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT), senior management, and underwriters of Lyft's initial public offering ("IPO").

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Lyft securities, suffered losses in excess of $100,000 and wish to learn more about the investigation, contact Hagens Berman for more information:

https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/LYFT

or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm's investigation, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

LYFT@hbsslaw.com.

The firm's investigation concerns whether the Company misled investors by overstating Lyft's ridesharing market position and whether the Company's IPO data can be squared with similar data contained in its competitor's (Uber Technologies, Inc.) upcoming IPO materials.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Lyft should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email LYFT@hbsslaw.com.

