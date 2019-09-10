Lyft Partners with SambaSafety to Enhance Driver Monitoring, Roadway Safety Nationally

DENVER, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SambaSafety, the market leader in driver monitoring and mobility risk data solutions, and Lyft, whose mission is to improve people's lives with the world's best transportation, today announced a partnership that will provide Lyft with near-real-time insight into drivers' new driving citations, enabling the company to quickly deactivate any drivers that don't meet Lyft's safety standards.

SambaSafety is the leading provider of cloud-based driver monitoring. The company's Qorta™ platform allows companies to receive timely insight into high, medium and low-risk drivers, leveraging its nationwide motor vehicle record network, additional data sources, and powerful data analytics and reporting tools.

Lyft currently uses SambaSafety to screen motor vehicle records at onboarding and annually thereafter. This new partnership will take this screening to the next level by continuously monitoring the driving records of United States-based Lyft drivers to identify unsafe drivers as quickly as possible and removing them from the platform as soon a violation of Lyft's safety standards is detected. The company also plans to leverage Qorta intelligence in programs to communicate proactively with drivers, to let them know how they are doing, recognize driving excellence, and improve the safety of the Lyft community.

"Driver and community safety are fundamental to Lyft, and this partnership with SambaSafety reinforces that commitment. The data and the monitoring provided by SambaSafety will allow Lyft to recognize our safest drivers and to take fast, corrective actions on those individuals who violate our safety standards," said Alix Rosenthal, Vice President of Compliance at Lyft.

The partnership will provide:

Comprehensive state motor vehicle record data

Real-time alerts of negative driver activity

Driver scoring configured to Lyft's safety standards

"We are honored to enter this next phase of our strategic partnership with Lyft and proud to share the company's commitment to safer communities. SambaSafety aims with Qorta to put a revolutionary driver intelligence resource into the hands of our customers. We are excited by Lyft's vision for how to leverage that insight to promote safety," said Allison Guidette, CEO at SambaSafety.

Since 1998, SambaSafety continues to be the pioneer and leading North American provider of cloud-based mobility risk management software solutions for organizations with commercial and non-commercial drivers. Through the collection, correlation, and analysis of driver information, SambaSafety helps employers identify high-risk drivers and enforce safety policies, insurers to make informed decisions, and background screeners to perform accurate, efficient pre-hire checks.

