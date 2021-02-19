Lyft teams up with CVS Health to support equitable access to the COVID-19 vaccine

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Millions of people lack access to essential resources — including healthcare — simply because they can't get a ride. The COVID-19 pandemic has intensified this problem, as tens of millions of Americans will face transportation barriers getting to vaccination sites. Today CVS Health announced a community-based strategy to address inequities related to COVID-19 vaccine access in vulnerable communities, with a particular focus on Black and Hispanic populations.

Lyft is joining this effort, along with the YMCA and other non-profit partners, to help underserved communities access vaccination appointments by providing access to rides for those in need. CVS Health is working with an extensive network of community-based leaders and nonprofit organizations, including free and charitable clinics, faith-based organizations and others, to reach these vulnerable patients and help them make an appointment.

" Forty-six percent of Lyft rides start or stop in low income communities," said John Zimmer, Co-Founder and President, Lyft. "The combined strength of CVS Health and Lyft, with our ability to reach vulnerable communities, enables us to support equitable vaccine access in communities that need it most. Now more than ever, equity matters."

"We are committed to reaching people of color and underserved communities to ensure health equity as we work to vaccinate all Americans," said Karen S. Lynch, President and CEO, CVS Health. "Our presence in communities across the country uniquely positions CVS Health to educate vulnerable populations and connect them with vaccine administration services."

"Throughout the pandemic, the Y has worked to meet the needs of the 10,000 communities we serve across the United States," said Kevin Washington, president and CEO, YMCA of the USA. "We are proud to team up with CVS Health as part of our efforts to help ensure everyone has equitable access to accurate information about the vaccines and to the vaccines themselves, especially communities of color, which have been disproportionately affected by the health and economic impacts of the virus."

The universal vaccine access campaign is part of the company's LyftUp initiative, a partnership of companies, community organizations and individuals working together to make sure everyone has access to affordable, reliable transportation to get where they need to go. Working together using Lyft's transportation platform, companies and social impact organizations will help underserved communities access vaccination appointments by providing rides for those in need. In addition to directly funding rides, corporate partners will leverage their customers and member networks to promote individual contributions to the campaign as well as provide social media and marketing resources to connect people in need with community partners. Community partners will then route ride credits to those in need. Companies wishing to support the universal vaccine access campaign can email Lyft at [email protected] or go to Rides for all with LyftUp | Lyft .

CVS Health is a different kind of health care company. We are a diversified health services company with nearly 300,000 employees united around a common purpose of helping people on their path to better health. In an increasingly connected and digital world, we are meeting people wherever they are and changing health care to meet their needs. Built on a foundation of unmatched community presence, our diversified model engages one in three Americans each year. From our innovative new services at HealthHUB® locations, to transformative programs that help manage chronic conditions, we are making health care more accessible, more affordable and simply better. Learn more about how we're transforming health at www.cvshealth.com .

