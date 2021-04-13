Lykan Bioscience Welcomes Kenneth LeClair as Chief Technology Officer Tweet this

"One of the biggest challenges with cell therapy manufacturing is the translation of nascent production processes to mature processes capable of sustainable commercial manufacturing. With Ken's expertise, that challenge becomes an opportunity for our partners," said Patrick Lucy, President & CEO. "Ken's keen eye for innovative technology will also enable Lykan to establish technology leadership in cell therapy manufacturing. I look forward to working with Ken as we grow Lykan into a premier cell therapy manufacturing organization."

"I am excited to join Lykan and look forward to collaborating with partners who are developing innovative and effective cell immunotherapies, that can extend and preserve the quality of life for many patients with no other available options," said Kenneth LeClair.

About Lykan Bioscience

Lykan Bioscience is a privately held contract development and manufacturing services organization located in Hopkinton, MA. The Lykan team offers decades of biopharmaceutical industry experience in facility design, quality operations, and engineering, and the first true end-to-end solution provider for cell-based therapies.

The company's SMART Manufacturing™ purpose-built facility that has been uniquely designed to fully integrate cGMP principles and advanced software solutions. Our software application platform allows for timely access to data, logistics, and expertise in driving treatments from clinical production through to commercial manufacturing.

Lykan Bioscience and our clients are Transforming the Future Together™, as we work collaboratively to provide new life-saving therapies to patients worldwide. For further information, please visit www.lykanbio.com

Media Contact:

Kim Yang

Marketing Director

[email protected]

SOURCE Lykan Bioscience

Related Links

https://www.lykanbio.com

