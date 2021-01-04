Lykan Bioscience Welcomes Patrick Lucy as President and Chief Operating Officer

HOPKINTON, Mass., Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lykan Bioscience, a contract Manufacturing Services Organization™ (MSO) and provider of the first true end-to-end solution for cell-based therapies, welcomes Patrick Lucy as President and Chief Operating Officer. With the Lykan Executive Team, Patrick will guide and drive the company's continued rapid growth in the cell therapy market.

With over 29 years of biotechnology industry experience spanning from operations to corporate development, Patrick joins Lykan Bioscience after 19 years at Pfenex Inc. As a founder and Chief Business Officer of Pfenex, he played a significant role in building the company, leading to a spin out from The Dow Chemical Company and ultimately the Pfenex initial public offering. Following FDA approval for its lead product, Ligand Pharmaceuticals acquired Pfenex in 2020. Prior to Dow/Pfenex Patrick held positions at Repligen Corporation, Celltech Biologics, Lonza Biologics and Collaborative BioAlliance.

"Patrick's background and expertise aligns well with Lykan's Mission, to partner with our clients to maximize patient accessibility and expedite time to market for cell-based therapies," says Lykan Bioscience CEO Anthony Rotunno. "We are thrilled to welcome Patrick to the team and look forward to his contribution to the future success and continued growth of the company."

"I am extremely excited to be joining Lykan at a pivotal time in the company's growth as we enter into initial manufacturing partnerships. The impressive team and purpose-built facility positions Lykan to be a leader in the cell therapy space," said Patrick Lucy.

About Lykan Bioscience

Lykan Bioscience is a privately held contract Manufacturing Services Organization™ (MSO) located in Hopkinton, MA. The Lykan team offers decades of biopharmaceutical industry experience in facility design, quality operations, and engineering, and the first true end-to-end solution provider for cell-based therapies.

The company's SMART Manufacturing™ purpose-built facility that has been uniquely designed to fully integrate CGMP principles and advanced software solutions. Our software application platform allows for timely access to data, logistics, and expertise in driving treatments from clinical production through to commercial manufacturing.

Lykan Bioscience and our clients are Transforming the Future Together™, as we work collaboratively to provide new life-saving therapies to patients worldwide. For further information, please visit www.lykanbio.com

