Lykos Therapeutics Appoints Finance Veteran Scott Giacobello to the Board of Directions

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lykos Therapeutics ("Lykos"), a company dedicated to transforming mental healthcare, announced the appointment of finance veteran Scott Giacobello to the company's Board of Directors, effective immediately. A seasoned healthcare finance executive and a current public company biotech Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Mr. Giacobello brings over 25 years of U.S. and global biopharmaceutical industry leadership experience to the role.

"We are delighted to welcome Scott to our board. He will be an important addition as we grow and build our commercial organization for the potential launch of MDMA-assisted therapy should we receive FDA approval," said Jeff George, Chairman of the Lykos Board of Directors. "Scott's extensive financial and operational expertise, deep experience as a public company CFO of multiple biopharma companies, and his leadership roles in both fundraising and building out commercial organizations will be great assets to our board and leadership at Lykos."

Mr. Giacobello is an industry veteran with more than 25 years of experience leading finance organizations. He is currently the CFO of Aadi Bioscience, Inc., a commercial-stage, Nasdaq-listed oncology biotech company and previously served as CFO of Nasdaq-listed GW Pharmaceuticals (acquired by Jazz Pharmaceuticals for $7.2 billion in 2021). At GW, he led the company's financial strategy, oversaw the build out of the commercial operations for Epidiolex, and helped lead more than $620 million in fundraising. Prior to GW, he served as CFO for Chase Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a clinical stage CNS biopharmaceutical company, until it was acquired by Allergan in 2016. From 2008 through 2015, Mr. Giacobello held senior level finance positions at Allergan, Inc., including Vice President (VP) of Finance for global R&D, VP of Corporate Finance and VP of Internal Audit and Compliance. Mr. Giacobello's previous experience includes financial positions at the Black & Decker Corporation and Ernst & Young, LLP, where he served as an auditor for a decade. He holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Notre Dame and is a certified public accountant.

"This is an exciting time at Lykos as the team prepares for the potential commercialization of what may be the first psychedelic-assisted therapy if MDMA-assisted therapy is approved by the FDA," said Mr. Giacobello. "I am grateful for the opportunity to leverage my experience to support the company during this pivotal time as it grows and evolves to bring potential new treatment options to patients."

With the appointment of Mr. Giacobello, the Lykos Board will now have nine members including five who are independent directors.

At Lykos Therapeutics, a public benefit corporation (PBC) founded by MAPS, our mission is to transform mental healthcare. We're applying decades of evidence-based research to develop investigational psychedelics to catalyze therapeutic approaches for mental health conditions. We are relentlessly exploring and reimagining novel approaches to address unmet needs in the mental healthcare space, with an initial focus on PTSD. As a PBC, we are focused on delivering positive impact on our people, communities and society. To learn more visit us at www.lykospbc.com and on LinkedIn, X, Instagram and Facebook.

