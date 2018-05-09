Lykuid Announces Commercial Evaluation Agreement with TokenPlay

Lykuid's unified AI console provides DevOps teams with next-generation, cloud application monitoring. Lykuid's solution uses artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics and integrated communications to address challenges in deploying and managing cloud-based applications and services.

"Our AI based intelligent monitoring solution is a natural fit within TokenPlay's operating environment. Our technology will allow TokenPlay to improve the user experience and scale more quickly, while simultaneously lowering operating costs," said Jack Riedel, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Lykuid. "We are thrilled to be working with the TokenPlay team and excited to have Lykuid integrated into one of the world's most technically advanced gaming platforms."

Vince McMullin, Chief Technology Officer of TokenPlay, said: "Artificial Intelligence is the next-great technology to improve lives worldwide and we are excited to explore the opportunity of using Lykuid's proprietary technology to further enhance the TokenPlay platform by improving uptime, scaling, and moderation of our services via their machine learning capabilities."

About Lykuid

Lykuid provides next-generation, cloud application monitoring for DevOps teams. Lykuid is the first company using artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics and integrated communications to deliver breakthrough productivity gains and keep revenues flowing. Lykuid uses AI to address the scaling and maintenance issues that companies have that are deploying and managing cloud-based applications and services. Lykuid is based in Costa Mesa, CA. To learn more, visit www.lykuid.com.

About BlocPlay Entertainment

BlocPlay Entertainment is the world's first peer-to-peer, de-centralized digital entertainment company. Supporting video gamers, developers, and content creators - worldwide. Each day billions of consumers worldwide enjoy digital entertainment products. BlocPlay Entertainment plans to deliver a fully transparent distribution, publishing, and marketing platform for videogames and eSports events through our innovative tokenization system known as Token Play. BlocPlay Entertainment develops in-house entertainment technologies including video games and services.

About TokenPlay

TokenPlay is a technology company involved in the development of blockchain technology in the video game space, which will seek to provide a platform for the exchange of in-game currencies and tokens.

Forward-looking & Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may include "forward-looking statements." To the extent that the information presented in this press release discusses financial projections, information, or expectations about our business plans, results of operations, products or markets, or otherwise makes statements about future events, such statements are forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "should," "may," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "expects," "plans," and "proposes." Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the offering statement that we will file with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Lykuid does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Media Contact:

Michael Coulson

Vice President, Marketing

michaelc@lykuid.com

206-295-2506

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lykuid-announces-commercial-evaluation-agreement-with-tokenplay-300645183.html

SOURCE Lykuid

Related Links

https://www.lykuid.com/

