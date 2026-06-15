LYMA LAUNCHES THE FORMULA THE LONGEVITY WORLD DIDN'T KNOW IT WAS MISSING

LYMA ID²: THE WORLD'S FIRST FOUR-DIMENSIONAL GUT FORMULA — AN ENTIRELY NEW CATEGORY

The brand that redefined the luxury supplement market does it again — with the most scientifically ambitious and intelligent gut formula ever formulated

Professor Paul Clayton PhD says; "More people are taking gut supplements than ever before and gut disease is at an all time high. These two facts are not a coincidence. Most of your gut is being ignored."

"Most people are living below — sometimes far below — their biological potential without knowing it because they're under-resourced. Large parts of the colon are starving."

One expert fan who is already reclaiming their gut intelligence with ID² is Biohacking pioneer Dave Asprey, "I don't back things I don't believe in. LYMA ID² leads with science I can stand behind and results I can feel."

LONDON, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LYMA, the pioneering British MedTech brand that carved out an entirely new category with its flagship supplement and the world's first clinically proven at-home cold laser, today launches LYMA ID²: a four-dimensional reset that begins in the gut and goes further than any gut formula before it.

ID² will also land at Harrods later that same week as LYMA's exclusive UK retail partner. Housed within the iconic fifth-floor Wellness Clinic, the launch will be marked with a limited Harrods Exclusive Starter Kit, featuring a Harrods-engraved bottle.

LYMA ID²

Stateside, LYMA will host an exclusive retail pop-up activation at SoulCycle Hamptons this summer as part of a transatlantic partnership that includes a takeover of the Wellness Weekend at The Barn, Bridgehampton.

When LYMA launched its Supplement in 2018, it created a category that didn't exist: a patented, peer-reviewed, clinically dosed luxury supplement to support skin, sleep and stress, that refused to compromise on science. When it launched the LYMA Laser in 2020, it became the first brand to deliver a hand held, at home, clinically proven low-level laser therapy device direct to consumers. Each time, LYMA created the market rather than entered one. LYMA ID² does it again.

Professor Clayton, LYMA's director of science is a world leading expert in pharmaco-nutrition, a government advisor who has spent four decades mapping the nutritional habits of the world's longest-living populations - not to find a drug, but to understand what modern diets had quietly removed from the human biological system. He previously led a global network of longevity scientists and physicians to formulate the original LYMA Supplement, built on some of the most rigorously researched ingredients in the luxury supplement market. LYMA ID² is the next chapter.

"The modern diet leaves most of us less than what we could be. This is something that is designed to fill the gap and allow us to explore more of our biological potential" says Professor Clayton.

That potential - for energy, clarity, resilience, younger skin, a sharper mind and a longer health span - is not out of reach. It is not a matter of genetics. It is a matter of what is missing. And what is missing can be restored.

"LYMA ID² was built to put those elements back into place, "Professor Clayton says. "The ones that the science of the longest-lived people in human history told us matter most."

This is what it means to live younger. Not just to look younger. Not only to feel temporarily better. To restore the biological conditions under which a younger version of you was operating - and discover, perhaps for the first time, what you are actually capable of.

WHY SO MANY OF US FEEL BELOW PAR

The global gut health market is crowded, noisy and, by Professor Paul Clayton's assessment, fundamentally incomplete. There are some good gut products out there that have excellent fibre diversity or well researched probiotic strains but they don't address what happens beyond gut health. They feed one chamber of the colon. They include probiotics without adequate prebiotics to keep them alive. LYMA ID² addresses four dimensions of health simultaneously, a feat no competitor has achieved or, until now, attempted.

Professor Paul says; "Most probiotic supplements don't contain any prebiotics at all and if they do it's nowhere near enough. As a result, once you've swallowed them, the bacteria can't stick around. They can't colonize and have an effect. It's not that the product is broken. It's simply incomplete. A probiotic without prebiotics is not a gut supplement at all. It's actually a waste of your time and money."

"You can take the right mineral in the wrong form for many years and never close the gap between the amount you should have and the amount you're actually getting. The form matters just as much as the dose. For example a lot of magnesium supplements use magnesium oxide which means absorption isn't that good. This is not unique to magnesium. The same problem occurs across almost the entire mineral complex.

"You can take the right category of supplement in a form that doesn't work for years. You're doing all the right things but with the wrong formulations.

"Most women in their 40s and 50s are depleted in multiple minerals and because they're using oxide forms, which you don't absorb, their supplements are not correcting it. Hormonal changes in perimenopause do affect the gut microbiota. That's certainly true but the reverse is also true. A well-fed and diverse microbiota actively supports hormonal regulation. These are not separate systems."

LYMA ALWAYS GOES FURTHER

What makes LYMA ID² so powerful?

A dynamic, dual-action formula, LYMA ID² supports gut health while helping to optimise your nutritional profile from within. A breakthrough gut bio complex combining multi-length prebiotic fibres, rare omega-3 and a broad-spectrum superstructure of over 25 bioavailable chelated vitamins and minerals. This approach is what makes LYMA ID² so transformational.

Professor Clayton explains; "What LYMA ID² does is it repairs the vessel first. It restores the gut foundation, the microbiota, the coverage, the cellular resilience and then it delivers the superstructure, the nutrients on top of it in the right form at the right dose with the absorption pathway now intact and functioning as it should."

8.5g prebiotic fibres. Most diets deliver less than 4g of prebiotic fibre daily. LYMA ID² delivers 8.5g of multi-length prebiotic fibres to feed and fortify each of the four major sections of the colon.

Probiotics and prebiotics. Included at a ratio scientifically studied to support colonisation in your microbiome.

Rare, DHA (omega-3) and the polyphenols needed to protect its integrity and bioavailability. Critical for brain, heart and eye health.

A broad-spectrum superstructure of over 25 bioavailable chelated vitamins and minerals, scientifically dosed.

Patented, high-quality ingredients, scientifically dosed. Peer reviewed in independent, clinical trials.

FOUR DIMENSIONS. LYMA ID² ADDRESSES ALL OF THEM.

Gut Intelligence The colon has four distinct sections. Reaching all four requires four prebiotic fibre types of varying chain lengths and molecular complexity. Most gut formulas include one fibre type, feeding one section. LYMA ID² contains four precisely targeted prebiotic fibres - IMOfibe®, PromOat® oat beta-glucan, chicory inulin and fructo-oligosaccharides - delivering 8.5g of prebiotic fibre and full-colon coverage from proximal to distal colon. The result: a microbiome that isn't partially fed, but fully empowered.

Cellular Integrity LYMA ID² contains rare, algae-derived DHA — and crucially, Oleacore® olive polyphenols that form a protective shield around it, preventing oxidation and maximising bioavailability at the cellular level. Critical for brain, heart, skin and eye health. Most formulas don't know to include this layer. LYMA ID² was built around it.

Mineral Absorption A broad-spectrum superstructure of over 25 chelated vitamins and minerals - bound to amino acids for significantly higher absorption rates than the oxide-form minerals found in most commodity formulas. Scientifically dosed, delivered to a gut that has been primed to receive them.

Systemic Resiliance Oleacore® olive polyphenols activate sirtuins - the longevity proteins at the heart of cellular resilience - while protecting the DHA from oxidation at every stage. This is the dimension that makes every other dimension work harder. It is the layer the gut health industry has never had the scientific architecture to deliver.

THE TRANSFORMATION

Week 1: All four major sections of the gut are fed. The broad-spectrum superstructure of vitamins and minerals begins absorbing properly. Customers report feeling lighter, cleaner, more settled.

Weeks 2–3: Short-chain fatty acids produced by prebiotic fermentation begin directly impacting energy and cognitive clarity. The lift arrives earlier than expected.

Weeks 4–8: Microbiome diversity reaches new levels. Skin - always the last system to show what is happening internally - begins to reflect the change. Clearer. Calmer. More even in texture.

Week 12 and beyond: Customers describe no longer managing symptoms, but operating with a fully supported nutritional system that is entirely their own. Not a single moment of transformation, but a system working as it should.

FOR GLP-1 USERS: THE FORMULA BUILT FOR YOUR PROTOCOL

As GLP-1 medications reshape the global conversation about weight and metabolic health, LYMA ID² addresses the nutritional blind spot no one is talking about. Reduced appetite means reduced intake of fibre, omega-3, magnesium - the architecture the body depends on. LYMA ID²'s broad-spectrum nutritional superstructure delivers comprehensive nutritional coverage, independent of how much you eat, in one daily dose.

LYMA ID² launches 15 June 2026 at £125/$175 for a 30 day pouch and £105/$150 for a refill pouch. Available exclusively at lyma.life. No artificial flavours. No artificial sweeteners. No added sugar.

Media Q&A with Professor Paul Clayton

IMAGERY

ABOUT LYMA

LYMA is a leader in the regenerative MedTech industry, engineering products at the intersection of science, technology, and human performance. Founded in 2018 by Lucy Goff, the British company launched with the LYMA Supplement - the only supplement formulated with 11 peer-reviewed, patented ingredients in clinically proven dosages. In 2020, it launched the LYMA Laser, a clinic-grade device that became a Time Magazine World's Best Invention. In 2023, LYMA Skincare launched to a waitlist of 30,000. In 2024, LYMA Laser PRO entered the $211 billion professional beauty services market. LYMA holds a King's Award for Enterprise for International Trade, B Corp certification, and has been named to the Sunday Times 100 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in Britain and FT1000: Europe's Fastest-Growing Companies.

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SOURCE LYMA