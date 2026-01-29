LYMA REPORTS STRONG 2025 PERFORMANCE WITH $48M REVENUE AS US EXPANSION DRIVES GROWTH

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LYMA, the luxury regenerative MedTech company, today revealed its financial results for the year ending 31 December 2025, reporting revenues of $48 million and EBITDA of $7 million, marking a year of significant growth driven by successful expansion in the United States market.

The strong performance reflects LYMA's strategic focus on the US market, where the brand achieved notable momentum following the April 2025 launch of its LYMA PRO. The US market has emerged as a key growth driver for the brand, with increasing consumer demand for science-backed regenerative skincare technology and now represents over 70 per cent of its global sales.

Following more than 18 months investment and focus on gaining FDA Clearance the Laser PRO launched in the US in April 2025 and since then has been making its American Dream a reality with key milestones including:

Record-breaking waitlist: Thousands of Americans joined LYMA's waitlist ahead of the 15 April launch—over 16,000 people, representing more than $100 million in demand for a device priced at nearly $6,000. Exceeding sales expectations: Initial sales exceeded expectations in its first week of U.S. sales, LYMA Laser PRO surpassed projections, building on last year's European launch success where it sold out twice. DTC Sales in the first six months of its launch were up 130%. Major U.S. retail partnerships signed with Revolve, FWRD, Goop, Dermstore expanding US nationwide accessibility. US Icon, Martha Stewart praised the LYMA laser as she experienced the exclusive LYMA Lift treatment on a trip to London in the summer and Sabrina Carpenter posted on Instagram with a LYMA Laser PRO next to her bed Endorsed and supported by beauty and science industry experts from Bobbi Brown, Miranda Kerr and Joanna Czech to Dave Asprey and Dr Jason Diamond, Dr Dan Belkin and Dr Dendy Industry recognition and awards: The LYMA Laser PRO was honored across major beauty, science and tech platforms, including Fast Company's Next Big Thing in Tech, Robb Report Best of The Best, ELLE Tools and Treatment Awards, Tatler 2025 Beauty & Cosmetic Surgery Guide, Harper's Bazaar Skincare Awards, Hollywood Reporter Red Carpet Essentials 2025, Robb Report Grooming Awards, Marie Claire Skin Awards, and Harper's Bazaar Beauty Icon 2025.

"2025 was a transformative year for LYMA as we solidified our position in the US market and demonstrated the global appetite for truly innovative regenerative technology," said Lucy Goff, Founder and CEO of LYMA. "Our success reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering clinically-proven results through cutting-edge science, and we're seeing that resonate particularly strongly with American consumers who demand both efficacy and luxury."

The brand's growth strategy has focused on building credibility through its scientific foundation while maintaining its premium positioning in the luxury wellness sector.

LYMA's 2025 performance positions the company for continued expansion in 2026 in the US and UK with plans to deepen its presence in these key markets and further establish its authority in regenerative MedTech in other key territories such as Australia and the UAE. LYMA is well positioned to capitalise on global opportunities and has a pipeline of product innovation.

LYMA Founder, Lucy Goff says; "I want to thank the entire LYMA team who have worked tirelessly to ensure all our products are pioneering and backed by science endorsing there is nothing else like the LYMA Laser PRO on the market. We are super excited to continue our expansion in the US and other key markets at the same time as bringing new products to market later in 2026."

Celebrity fans of the laser include A-list models Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Miranda Kerr, award-winning actresses Carey Mulligan, Kate Beckinsale, Hannah Waddingham, and top Hollywood experts and professionals Dr. Jason Diamond, Ivan Pol (The Beauty Sandwich), Pat McGrath, Joanna Czech and Dave Asprey.

The LYMA Laser PRO's rapid adoption underscores the brand's innovation and credibility with both professionals and high-profile consumers. With proven results, clinical validation, and expanding U.S. presence, LYMA continues to redefine the future of skin health and rejuvenation.

THE LYMA LASER PRO TECHNOLOGY

Powered by 1450mW near-infrared continuous cold laser beam at 808nm.

Penetrates up to 10cm into the dermis where it has a biological effect and lifts skin and muscle simultaneously

Delivers the proven dose of near-infrared laser light (4 joules/60 seconds)

Treatment area of 30cm 2

Zero pain. Zero damage. Zero downtime

38 global patents, 5-published peer-reviewed studies

