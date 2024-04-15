LYMBR® Announces New Franchise Opportunity

The proven recovery concept looks to add to its existing studio footprint.

NEW YORK, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LYMBR, a leading provider of personalized stretching and recovery services, is thrilled to announce the launch of its franchise opportunity, offering entrepreneurs and investors the chance to be part of a groundbreaking brand at its early stage.

The wellness industry continues to grow at an accelerated pace, with the global industry valued at $5.6 trillion, with an additional 57% of growth expected by 2027 . The LYMBR franchise is positioned to take advantage of this projected growth.

"We believe that LYMBR offers a truly unique and rewarding franchise opportunity." -Becky Cerroni, President of GoSaga

As part of the GoSaga family of brands, the LYMBR franchise offers a unique approach to both recovery services and also to growth and franchisee support. The decision to franchise comes as LYMBR aims to expand its existing studio footprint and bring its innovative concept to communities across the nation. By joining the LYMBR family, franchisees will have the opportunity to capitalize on the growing demand for premium wellness services while making a meaningful impact on the lives of their clients.

"We are excited to announce this significant milestone in the growth of LYMBR," said Geoff Schneider, CEO & Co-Founder of GoSaga & Co-Founder of LYMBR "We are eager to partner with passionate individuals who share our vision and want to play a vital role in bringing LYMBR to new markets."

LYMBR franchisees will benefit from comprehensive training and ongoing support, including guidance on operations, marketing, customer service and the proprietary LYMBR methodology. Franchisees will also benefit from exclusive relationships with Higher Dose and a corporate wellness offering called LYMBR@work that is already being offered to Google employees.

"We believe that LYMBR offers a truly unique and rewarding franchise opportunity," said Becky Cerroni, President & COO of GoSaga. "The entire GoSaga team is ready to activate their expertise and unwavering commitment to excellence in order to position franchisees for success in the thriving wellness industry."

Ideal franchise candidates for LYMBR include individuals with a passion for health and wellness, business acumen, and a desire to make a positive impact in their communities. Whether seasoned entrepreneurs or first-time business owners, LYMBR welcomes individuals who are dedicated to upholding the brand's values and delivering unparalleled service to clients.

For more information about LYMBR franchising opportunities, please visit www./belymbr.com/franchising/ or contact [email protected].

About LYMBR:

LYMBR is a leading provider of personalized stretching services, dedicated to helping individuals improve flexibility, mobility, and overall wellness. With a unique approach to stretching and a commitment to excellence, LYMBR has transformed the lives of countless clients, enabling them to move better, feel better, and live better. Founded on the belief that everyone deserves to experience the benefits of proper stretching, LYMBR is on a mission to make wellness accessible to all. For more information, visit www.belymbr.com .

About GoSaga, Inc.

GoSaga, Inc. specializes in elevating high-growth brands in the wellness and beauty industry through a centralized operating platform. The company boasts over 120 years of combined leadership experience and operates across three verticals—beauty, wellness, and fitness. With a presence in 12 states and 12 brands under its belt, GoSaga's diversified portfolio engages consumers at every stage of their wellness journey. To learn more about GoSaga visit the website here .

