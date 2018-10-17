LYMBR Stretches West To Open First Los Angeles Location

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LYMBR, a wellness company that restores the body with personalized stretching, is proud to announce the opening of their first West Coast studio in West Hollywood. The studio on 603 North West Knoll Drive, sits within the epicenter of the Los Angeles boutique fitness and wellness communities.

LYMBR, founded in 2016, has 4 additional luxury studios in New York City, The Hamptons, Connecticut and Massachusetts.

"The idea of 'A BETTER ME' is an ingrained lifestyle that has transformed the health, wellness, and fitness Industries. This transformation shift is changing how people live their lives and what they value most – and LYMBR is the ideal personalized wellness service to help clients achieve the best versions of themselves," said LYMBR CEO and Co-Founder, Geoff Schneider.

ABOUT LYMBR

LYMBR is a core, high-end service for wellness-minded individuals who are looking to achieve a higher sense of relaxation, performance and recovery. LYMBR Stretch Therapists provide a personalized, one-on-one experience to clients in either 30 or 60-minute sessions.

LYMBR has the most rigorous training program in the industry. Being accepted to and passing the LYMBR Academy is a long and competitive process. LYMBR Stretch Therapists are industry-certified as well as LYMBR-certified with over 100 hours of course and practical training.

These highly-trained therapists are trained to deliver the proprietary LYMBR Method™ of Progressive Dynamic Stretching™, which has been designed over twenty years of research and development within the massage and stretching science industries. The LYMBR Method works to lengthen the muscles, increasing blood flow and space within the joints, which leads to greater flexibility and decreased tension in the body. Clients report feeling taller, more grounded, more relaxed and able to move with ease.

LYMBR also offers LYMBR @Work in their studio markets - a business-to-business offering where a team of Stretch Therapists stretch on-site at businesses looking to provide a corporate wellness benefit for their employees.

