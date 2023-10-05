Lyme & Other Tick-Borne Diseases: Research & Clinical Advances 2023
05 Oct, 2023, 08:54 ET
JACKSON, N.J., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lyme Disease Association Inc. (LDA) will hold its 22nd annual scientific conference, Lyme & Other Tick-Borne Diseases: Research & Clinical Advances 2023, virtually on October 13-14, 2023. LDA and Columbia Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons are joint providers of the CME conference designed for medical & health professionals & researchers but open to the general public.
The conference features faculty including clinicians and researchers from across US. Topics include Lyme & COVID, Cancer Drug May Help Lyme, Psychedelics, Long-Term Lyme Treatments, Lyme Treatment Trials, Pathogens in Post Mortem Tissue, Mast Cell activation, Alpha-gal, Diagnostics, Eye Screening for Lyme, POTS, and Babesia. Speaker & Topic List:
- Brian Fallon, MD, Columbia University, the Conference Co-Director: Lyme Treatment Trials.
- Monica Embers, PhD and Liz Horn, PhD, MBI: Identifying Pathogens in Post-Mortem Tissue Through the Lyme Disease Biobank Tissue Pipeline;
- Lawrence Afrin, MD: Mast Cell Activation Disease;
- John Aucott, MD: Persistent Symptoms of Lyme Disease;
- Choukri BenMamoun, PhD: Human babesiosis;
- Catherine Brissette, PhD: Lyme Neuroborreliosis;
- Scott P Commins, MD, PhD: Alpha-gal Syndrome, Mast Cells and Tick Bites;
- Natalie Gukasyan, MD: Psychedelics;
- Peter J. Gwynne, PhD: B. Burgdorferi Metabolism;
- Alison Hinckley, PhD: Changes to Surveillance for Lyme Disease — United States, 2022;
- William V. Padula, OD: Peri-papillary Ischemia as a Potential Screening Biomarker for Early Detection of Tick-Borne Infection;
- David Putrino, PT, PhD: Long COVID; Peter Rowe, MD: Managing Orthostatic Intolerance;
- Klemen Strle, PhD: Immunology, Disease Pathogenesis, PTLDS,
- Paul Trouillas, MD, PhD: Severe forms of Late Neuroborreliosis and of Late Tick-Borne Neurological Disease, Complete Remissions Obtained in These Diseases with Long-Term Treatments
- Meghan Catherine Lybecker, PhD: Diagnostics;
- Stephen M. Rich, PhD, Professor of Microbiology: Potential New Lyme Treatment Now Inhibiting Cancer Growth.
Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons designates this live activity for a maximum of 13.25 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™. Physicians should claim only the credit commensurate with the extent of their participation in the activity.
For Details/Registration:
https://lymediseaseassociation.org/lda-conferences/2023-overview/
https://lymediseaseassociation.org/
About Lyme Disease Association,Inc. (LDA): a national non-profit which funds research, education and patient support has awarded 124 research grants across the US; its supported research has been acknowledged in 62 peer-reviewed journals. LDA has provided 274 educational grants, and organized 22 CME Lyme conferences. LDA's LymeAid 4 Kids fund, initiated in conjunction with internationally acclaimed author Amy Tan, has provided over ~$450,000 to aid children getting a diagnosis and treatment.
Media Contact Information: LDA President, Pat Smith, Phone: 888-366-6611 Email: [email protected], https://lymediseaseassociation.org/
SOURCE Lyme Disease Association Inc
