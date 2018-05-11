LYMEEZ Tick Gaiters Advanced Tick Fighting Technology

BEDFORD, N.H., May 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LYMEEZ® patented 3D Mesh Tick Gaiters slow the climb of deer ticks by 4–8X over common pant fabrics, such as khakis. A slower climb means longer exposure to the microencapsulated repellent on each fiber of the gaiters—a force multiplier of repellent effectiveness.

Lymeez® Tick Gaiters are used by thousands of outdoor workers of Local, State and Federal agencies and private utilities and outdoor recreationists of all types.

A 20-second video showing Lymeez® in action is here. The study results are here.

Founder and CEO John Patton warns of tick-borne risks, "Tick-borne illnesses are on the rise." According to the CDC there has been a dramatic increase in the incidence and geographic range of Lyme disease across the US, with cases reported in all 50 states. Tick-borne illnesses are endemic in 1/3 to 1/2 of the country.

Ticks don't fly or jump. Lymeez® 3D Mesh Tick Gaiters target the most frequent questing height of ticks. Repellency lasts the expected life of the product. Deer ticks, which carry Lyme disease and other pathogens, are as small as sesame seeds and poppy seeds—very easy to miss.

Lymeez® uses "intelligent textile technology," infusing every fiber of the gaiters with micro-encapsulated permethrin. Movement and friction causes some of the millions of microcapsules to burst, gradually releasing the repellent.

Tick bite prevention only works when it is a regular habit. Lymeez® 3D Mesh Tick Gaiters, are an easy on/off leg wrap—12" high, breathable, with an impenetrable bottom layer.

Product photos: In The Grass, Gardening, In The Grass (500 px wide), and In The Grass (300 px wide).

Lymeez® 3D Mesh Tick Gaiters are durable and attractive, with an adjustable fit. One size fits all. Lymeez® gaiters are sewn and treated in the USA. Available in Black, Olive or Tan.

While Lymeez LLC, nor any company, can guarantee complete prevention of tick bites, Lymeez® offers effective built-in tick protection. Outdoors More, Worry less!™

Contact:John Patton, Founder

(603) 795-4424

194959@email4pr.com

