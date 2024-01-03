Lymow Reinvents the Lawn Mower; Previews Smart Mower Robot at CES 2024

Redefined Smart Lawn Mower Robots with Patented High-Efficiency Trimmer System and Unstoppable Tracked Treads.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lymow, a forward-thinking tech company specializing in yard care, proudly announces the preview of its inaugural boundaryless smart lawn mower robot at CES 2024. The patented LyCut trimmer system and robust tracked treads distinguish Lymow One from its counterparts in the current market. The LySee multi-fusion navigation provides precise positioning with semantic recognition and depth perception.

Lymow One is Innovative in Design and Unwavering in Performance

Wangshu Gao, Lymow's Founder and CEO, underscores their product strategy: "Technology should innovate with purpose. We're developing smart tools to alleviate the workload for our users, not creating flashy robotic toys." Drawing on eight years of experience at the helm of the robot vacuum R&D department at SharkNinja, Gao places emphasis on functionality, usability, and durability, setting Lymow apart from gimmicky competitors.

Efficient Mowing with LyCut Trimmer System

Lymow's patented LyCut trimmer delivers unparalleled mowing efficiency with industrial-grade blades boasting a 21-inch cutting width and an adjustable height ranging from 1.2 to 4 inches. Unlike traditional cutting discs, reciprocating blades prevent clogging from grass debris, and a grass guider directs long grass to the trimmer blades, making it suitable for various grass types and lengths.

Unmatched Traversal with Tracked Treads

Designed to conquer any landscape, Lymow One's tracked treads system enables it to navigate effortlessly, with 2 inches of obstacle clearance and 100% slope incline capability. Its 300W powerful output ensures uninterrupted mowing on challenging terrains.

Precision Navigation with LySee Multi-Fusion Technology

Lymow's navigation system employs a decentralized multi-sensor fusion approach, providing precise navigation for the mower robot. Advanced features include RTK-GNSS localization for centimeter-level accuracy, binocular camera VSLAM for reliable signal amidst trees and obstacles, semantic recognition and depth perception for secure navigation in complex landscapes.

Additional Features of Lymow One Include:

Ultrasonic radars and bumper sensors for collision avoidance

User-friendly app for multi-zone and no-go zone management

Real-time tracking, mowing schedule, and work log

Geo-fence for anti-theft alerts

Auto-recharge and resume at interrupted point

Rain detection for automatic return to the base

Patented blade fender exceeding international safety standards

Instant blade stop upon shutdown

Safeguards for children and pets

Resilient aluminum alloy one-piece die-casting shell for longevity

LiFePO4 battery prioritizing safety and long cycle

Precision brushless motor for reliability and durability

Since the patenting of the first mower robot in 1969, the evolution of this product category has been a continuous journey of improvement. Lymow One stands as the embodiment of brains and brawn, redefining the landscape of robotic lawn care with unmatched intelligence and resilience.

To learn more about Lymow One TK18000, please visit booth #50118 at Tech West, Venetian Expo, Level 2, Halls A-D, Venetian Ballroom and Meeting Rooms during CES 2024 from January 9-12 in the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Lymow One is set to launch on Kickstarter in late Q1 2024.

About Lymow Tech

The Lymow team is composed of doctoral graduates and candidates from esteemed institutions, bringing together a skill set and profound technical expertise in AI and robotics. With a proven track record of delivering and refining multi-million-unit robotic products, they offers a seamless experience in bringing intelligent yard maintenance to homes.

SOURCE Lymow Technology