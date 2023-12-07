Lymphoedema Drug Pipeline Research Report 2023 Featuring Herantis Pharma, AnGes, and PureTech Health

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lymphoedema - Pipeline Insight, 2023" clinical trials has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This "Lymphoedema- Pipeline Insight, 2023" report provides comprehensive insights about 10+ companies and 10+ pipeline drugs in Lymphoedema pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

The report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the Lymphoedema pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Lymphoedema treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Lymphoedema commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development.

In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Lymphoedema collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.

Report Highlights

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Lymphoedema R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Lymphoedema.

Lymphoedema Emerging Drugs Chapters

This segment of the Lymphoedema report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase III, II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.

Lymphoedema Emerging Drugs

Lymfactin: Herantis Pharma

Lymfactin is currently in Phase II trial of clinical study. It is being developed by Herantis Pharma. Lymfactin is derived from the scientific discovery of Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor C (VEGF-C), the natural human protein necessary for the growth of new lymphatic vessels. It is a gene therapy product, which delivers the human gene coding for VEGF-C and thereby promotes the formation of new lymphatic vessels. Lymfactin is administered locally at the damaged site of the lymphatic system with the aim of repairing those injuries.

Lymphoedema: Therapeutic Assessment

This segment of the report provides insights about the different Lymphoedema drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:

Major Players in Lymphoedema

There are approx. 10+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Lymphoedema. The companies which have their Lymphoedema drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. phase II include, Herantis Pharma.

Lymphoedema: Pipeline Development Activities

The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Lymphoedema therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.

Pipeline Development Activities

The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Lymphoedema drugs.

Key Players

  • Herantis Pharma
  • AnGes
  • PureTech Health

Key Products

  • Lymfactin
  • Beperminogene perplasmid
  • Deupirfenidone



Phases

  • Late stage products (Phase III)
  • Mid-stage products (Phase II)
  • Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of
  • Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates
  • Discontinued & Inactive candidates
  • Route of Administration

Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as

  • Intravenous
  • Subcutaneous
  • Oral
  • Intramuscular
  • Molecule Type

Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as

  • Monoclonal antibody
  • Small molecule
  • Peptide
  • Product Type

Lymphoedema Report Insights

  • Lymphoedema Pipeline Analysis
  • Therapeutic Assessment
  • Unmet Needs
  • Impact of Drugs

Lymphoedema Report Assessment

  • Pipeline Product Profiles
  • Therapeutic Assessment
  • Pipeline Assessment
  • Inactive drugs assessment
  • Unmet Needs

