Lymphoedema Drug Pipeline Research Report 2023 Featuring Herantis Pharma, AnGes, and PureTech Health

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lymphoedema - Pipeline Insight, 2023" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This "Lymphoedema- Pipeline Insight, 2023" report provides comprehensive insights about 10+ companies and 10+ pipeline drugs in Lymphoedema pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



The report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the Lymphoedema pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Lymphoedema treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Lymphoedema commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development.

In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Lymphoedema collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.



Report Highlights



The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Lymphoedema R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Lymphoedema.



Lymphoedema Emerging Drugs Chapters



This segment of the Lymphoedema report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase III, II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.



Lymphoedema Emerging Drugs

Lymfactin: Herantis Pharma



Lymfactin is currently in Phase II trial of clinical study. It is being developed by Herantis Pharma. Lymfactin is derived from the scientific discovery of Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor C (VEGF-C), the natural human protein necessary for the growth of new lymphatic vessels. It is a gene therapy product, which delivers the human gene coding for VEGF-C and thereby promotes the formation of new lymphatic vessels. Lymfactin is administered locally at the damaged site of the lymphatic system with the aim of repairing those injuries.



Lymphoedema: Therapeutic Assessment



This segment of the report provides insights about the different Lymphoedema drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:



Major Players in Lymphoedema



There are approx. 10+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Lymphoedema. The companies which have their Lymphoedema drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. phase II include, Herantis Pharma.

Lymphoedema: Pipeline Development Activities



The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Lymphoedema therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.



Pipeline Development Activities



The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Lymphoedema drugs.

Key Players

Herantis Pharma

AnGes

PureTech Health

Key Products

Lymfactin

Beperminogene perplasmid

Deupirfenidone





Phases

Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Route of Administration

Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Oral

Intramuscular

Molecule Type

Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as

Monoclonal antibody

Small molecule

Peptide

Product Type

Lymphoedema Report Insights

Lymphoedema Pipeline Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

Unmet Needs

Impact of Drugs

Lymphoedema Report Assessment

Pipeline Product Profiles

Therapeutic Assessment

Pipeline Assessment

Inactive drugs assessment

Unmet Needs

For more information about this clinical trials report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u7zugh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets