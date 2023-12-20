Lynda Tran, Former Senior Advisor to the U.S. Secretary of Transportation, Joins STV's Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- STV, a leading professional services firm that plans, designs and manages infrastructure projects across North America, today announced that Lynda Tran has joined its Board of Directors. Most recently serving as director of public engagement and senior advisor to the U.S. Secretary of Transportation, Pete Buttigieg, Tran helped activate stakeholders to secure passage of the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Invesment and Jobs Act (IIJA) — also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law — and played a critical role in shaping the policies and programs that determine how more than $660 billion in historic resources are allocated in communities nationwide. She also represented the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) as the agency's official designee to the White House Initiative on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders, an especially significant effort in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and rising hate crimes against these communities.

Tran joins another long-time public servant, John Porcari, on the STV Board. Porcari served as the U.S. deputy secretary of transportation for the Obama-Biden administration and as the port envoy to the White House Supply Chain Disruptions Task Force for the Biden-Harris administration.

"We are thrilled to have an esteemed industry leader and talented changemaker like Lynda join our Board of Directors," said Greg Kelly, P.E., CEO at STV. "Lynda's deep understanding of the country's transportation needs, her optimism for the future and her passion for empowering and connecting communities makes her an excellent fit for STV."

Tran is a longtime organizer, advocate and communications strategist with more than two decades' experience advancing public policies and supporting initiatives that improve people's lives. She has worked in strategic roles with global companies and renowned nonprofits advancing equity and making an impact in communities around the world.

As part of the Board, Tran will support and advise STV as the organization drives towards the goals recently announced in its Strategic Plan. With her deep expertise in media, marketing and narrative strategy, she will also serve as a strategic media advisor to support elevating STV's brand among key audiences and stakeholders.

During the Obama Administration, Lynda was director of communications for the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration at DOT, and she previously served as communications director for then-Governor of Virginia Tim Kaine. Tran was a founding partner at 270 Strategies, where she developed public engagement strategies for a variety of companies and causes worldwide – including the Environmental Defense Fund, Oxfam America, United Way Worldwide and the Black Economic Alliance. Before returning to DOT, she was a senior strategist for Breakthrough Energy, Bill Gates' network of climate-focused investment funds, nonprofit and philanthropic programs, and served on multiple advisory boards. Tran was a commentator for CBS News through the 2016, 2018 and 2020 electoral cycles.

Tran received a B.A. in Communications from the University of Pennsylvania and a master's degree in International Policy and Development from Georgetown University.

About STV
Founded in 1912, STV is a leading national infrastructure-focused professional services firm, providing engineering, architectural, planning, environmental, program management and construction management services for transportation systems, buildings, water, energy and other facilities. Headquartered in New York City, the company has more than 55 offices across North America. The firm is ranked 37th in Engineering News-Record's Top 500 Design Firms survey and is 11th in its transportation category. In 2022, STV signed the Equity in Infrastructure Project (EIP) Pledge, becoming one of the first architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) firms to commit to advancing equity in infrastructure. Learn more at stvinc.com.

