Lynden's Jack Sorensen named 2018 Alaska Truck Driver of the Year

"We are extremely proud of the professionalism and commitment our drivers exhibit every day on the job, but also the knowledge and skills they bring to the annual ATA truck driving championships," says Lynden Transport President Paul Grimaldi. "These drivers are the best of the best. They must complete a written knowledge test, a pre-trip inspection and a skills course as part of their participation."

Sorensen has earned many first-place finishes in the annual driving competition in Anchorage and has maintained an accident-free record for 34 years. He has traveled to the national truck driving competition seven times over his long driving career. "Driving in Alaska can certainly be a challenge with moose on the road year-round, tourists on the road in the summer and extreme weather in the winter," he says.

Other Lynden drivers placing in the competition were Doug Longerbone, Greg Sims, Brian Aszmus and Cody McFarlane for Lynden Transport, and Joseph George, James Elliott and Edward Tuia for Alaska West Express.

Lynden Transport and Alaska West Express are part of the Lynden family of companies, whose combined capabilities include truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, scheduled and charter barges, intermodal bulk chemical hauls, scheduled and chartered air freighters, domestic and international forwarding and customs services, sanitary bulk commodities hauling, and multi-modal logistics. Lynden companies are repeat winners in the annual Quest for Quality awards presented by Logistics Management magazine.

