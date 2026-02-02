Lyndon Cormack, Co-Founder of Herschel Supply Company, alongside Phoebe Glasfurd and Aren Fieldwalker of Glasfurd & Walker, unveil Typical

For generations, towels have been purely functional. Unchanged, unremarkable, and largely overlooked. Typical challenges that notion. The Typical Stretch Towel™ is woven from 98 percent cotton and 2 percent spandex, delivering the plush absorbency of a classic terry towel with the unexpected benefit of stretch, developed through a proprietary, patent-pending construction.

The result is a towel that wraps with ease, stays in place, and feels immediately more intuitive to use. It dries efficiently, retains its shape over time, and moves with the body rather than against it.

"People use towels every single day, yet most of us have never thought twice about them," said Lyndon Cormack, Co-Founder of Typical. "We were drawn to the idea that something so essential had remained unchanged. The moment we started prototyping stretch towels, the experience completely changed. It felt better, more comfortable, more human. That was the spark. We realized we could make something familiar feel genuinely new."

Typical approaches home goods with a design-first perspective. The brand celebrates bold patterns, considered color, and a visual language that treats everyday objects with the same care as fashion or furniture. These are pieces meant to live out in the open, not hidden away.

From the way it feels in the hand to the way it hangs in a room, The Typical Stretch Towel™ is designed with intention. It reflects the belief that great design should quietly elevate daily routines while adding character to the spaces we inhabit.

"Towels are one of the most tactile objects in the home, yet they have rarely been treated as expressive or emotional," said Phoebe Glasfurd, Co-Founder of Typical. "We wanted to create something that feels considered both visually and physically. The stretch, the patterns, the color choices all work together to turn a utility into something you connect with."

Typical exists where nostalgia meets modernity, shaped by a shared appreciation for design, travel, and the culture of collecting. The brand's tagline, Don't Forget to Stretch™, captures its spirit of movement, curiosity, and play. It is an invitation to loosen up, lean in, and bring a little creative stretch into everyday life.

Launching today, The Typical Stretch Towel™ marks the first step in Typical's broader vision to build modern essentials that balance comfort, utility, and design integrity.

About Typical

Typical is a home goods brand founded by Lyndon Cormack, Co-Founder of Herschel Supply Company, together with Phoebe Glasfurd and Aren Fieldwalker, Co-Founders of Glasfurd & Walker. Based in Vancouver, Typical creates design-led essentials that reimagine the everyday. The brand's debut product, The Typical Stretch Towel™, introduces stretch to the towel for the first time and redefines comfort, form, and function in the process.

