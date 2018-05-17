FAIRFIELD, Calif., May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lynette R. Monzo is recognized by Continental Who's Who as 2018 Professional of The Year in the field of HVAC services and Management in recognition of her role as Energy Management Coordinator and Dispatcher at Bay Air Systems, Inc.

Established since 1981, Bay Air Systems specializes in both and commercial and industrial projects. The company, has, "experienced steady growth while supplying innovative, cost-effective solutions to HVAC construction design, service, maintenance, operating problems, and energy management. Our goal is to exceed expectations and generate long-term value." A full-service HVAC Contractor located in the heart of Fairfield, California, Bay Air Systems is specialized in a wide range of services that cover the gamut of Heating, Ventilation, and Air-Conditioning needs. Valuing charity and community outreach, the mission at Bay Air is focused in the efforts to, "help Communities of Faith, Hope, and Love." They have reached out to several local communities, donating time, money, and even some of their products. With respect, responsiveness, reliability, at the forefront of their company's values, Bay Air is dedicated to offering their clients quality service.



Having gathered over twenty years of experience in the field and over three years of experience in the field of HVAC, Lynette R. Monzo has become a trusted name in the field.



In her current capacity as Energy Management Coordinator and Dispatcher at Bay Air Systems, Inc., located in Fairfield, California, Monzo specializes in overseeing new business development, dispatching technicians, and running the entire service department.



Throughout her career, Monzo has attained extensive expertise in the areas of management and project management, customer service, strategic planning, budgets, and scheduling.



In recognition of her professional achievements, Monzo has been named a Professional of the Year by Strathmore Who's Who. Monzo was also named Sales Manager of the Month during her time at Macy's for producing the highest sales in her department.



When she is not working, Monzo is interested in genealogy and involved in her local church. Additionally, in her spare time, she volunteers at the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano.



Monzo dedicates this recognition to her family, and her company, for their love and support.



For more information, visit: www.bayairsystems.com.

