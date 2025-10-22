Lynk and Omnispace Announce Plans to Merge to Deliver Next-Generation Global Direct-to-Device (D2D) Connectivity

SES, a global leader in space solutions, will continue as a key strategic partner to accelerate delivery of powerful, cost-effective global D2D services

CHEVY CHASE, Md. and MCLEAN, Va. and LUXEMBOURG, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lynk Global and Omnispace today announced plans to merge to deliver a comprehensive direct-to-device (D2D) connectivity solution, bridging the gap between today's satellite and terrestrial networks. Following the merger, SES will become a major strategic shareholder, facilitating a robust deployment of D2D and IoT services for mobile network operator (MNO), enterprise and government customers as part of a multi-orbit, multi-spectrum network architecture.

The combined entity will leverage Omnispace's 60 MHz of globally coordinated S-band spectrum and its high-priority filings with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), optimized for D2D services. Omnispace's licensed mobile satellite spectrum is compliant with 3GPP standards for non-terrestrial networks (NTN), and adheres to national regulatory frameworks. It includes the largest S-band market access footprint, reaching over 1 billion people across the Americas, Europe, Africa and Asia. This foundation enables accelerated global deployment and scalable service delivery.

The combination will benefit from Lynk's patented, proven, low-cost, multi-spectrum satellite technology platform. Lynk's technology enables backward compatible satellite-delivered mobile voice and messaging services to more than 7 billion smartphones and IoT devices and will leverage the S-band to offer a step-change in its data, voice and messaging services to new smart phones and IoT devices, including automotive platforms. Lynk's relationships with over 50 MNO customers across more than 50 countries will see significant benefit from the enhanced D2D offering.

"We now have the right mix of technology, spectrum and leadership to extend mobile connectivity where and when it's needed most," said Ramu Potarazu, CEO, Lynk. "This merger will enable us to accelerate our efforts in delivering seamless, reliable messaging, voice and data services – serving MNOs, as well as consumer, commercial and industrial vehicles, and government and utility sectors worldwide."

"This merger unlocks the full potential of our global S-band spectrum assets and positions us at the forefront of D2D," said Ram Viswanathan, President and CEO, Omnispace. "By combining Omnispace's spectrum portfolio with Lynk's innovative technology, we're creating a powerful platform for scalable, cost-effective global D2D that will serve the immediate connectivity needs of customers and has the spectrum to enhance capacity over time."

SES, a current investor in both companies, will deepen its partnership profile following the merger, providing access to its multi-orbit network and globally deployed ground infrastructure. SES will also support the engineering, operations and regulatory needs of the combined entity. The partnership will enable SES to enhance current services for its customers around the world, including those in the mobile telecom, automotive and government sectors.

"We see enormous opportunities in D2D and IoT connectivity," said Adel Al-Saleh, CEO, SES. "The planned combination of Lynk and Omnispace will offer SES access to new LEO capabilities that align with our strategy to diversify into this high-growth segment. This merger pairs an industry-leading global spectrum portfolio with a disruptive cost-effective satellite technology platform – accelerating deployment and delivering significant value to our commercial and government customers."

The transaction is expected to close late this year or early next year, subject to customary approvals and closing conditions. Upon closing, Ramu Potarazu will serve as the Chief Executive Officer and Ram Viswanathan will serve as the Chief Strategy Officer of the new entity.

About Lynk

Lynk is a patented, proven, and commercially-licensed satellite-direct-to-standard-mobile-phone system. Lynk's technology enables MNOs to provide their subscribers with connections from space for their unmodified mobile devices, enabling messaging, voice and data services designed for both commercial and government applications. Lynk's technology has been tested and proven on all seven continents, and the Company is partnered with over 50 MNOs and has commercial contracts to deliver services to over 50 countries.

About Omnispace, LLC

Headquartered in the Washington D.C. area, and founded by veteran telecommunications and satellite industry executives, Omnispace is redefining mobile connectivity for the 21st century. By leveraging 5G technologies, the company is combining the global footprint of a non-geostationary satellite constellation with the mobile networks of the world's leading telecom companies to bring an interoperable "one network" connectivity to users and IoT devices anywhere on the globe.

About SES

At SES, we believe that space has the power to make a difference. That's why we design space solutions that help governments protect, businesses grow, and people stay connected—no matter where they are. With integrated multi-orbit satellites and our global terrestrial network, we deliver resilient, seamless connectivity and the highest quality video content to those shaping what's next. Following our Intelsat acquisition, we now offer more than 100 years of combined global industry leadership—backed by a track record of bringing innovation "firsts" to market. As a trusted partner to customers and the global space ecosystem, SES is driving impact that goes far beyond coverage. The company is headquartered in Luxembourg and listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG).

