Lynk and Omnispace Launch Elveo Mobile with Merger Completion

Elveo Will Deliver Resilient Next-Generation Connectivity, Spectrum Flexibility, and Compute Power Directly to Mobile Devices on Earth

WASHINGTON, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lynk and Omnispace today announced the completion of their merger and the introduction of Elveo Mobile, the newly combined company that delivers mobile connectivity and elevated intelligence for a planet on the move. Elveo will bring reliable, next-generation connectivity directly from satellites to mobile phones, devices and machines everywhere on Earth in multiple frequency bands.

Elveo Mobile will bring reliable, next-generation connectivity directly from satellites to mobile phones, devices and machines everywhere on Earth. Elveo offers ubiquitous global D2D connectivity for the planet. Elveo’s service will work with the eight billion mobile phones and devices people already own.

Elveo unites two pioneers in direct-to-device (D2D) communications, with a combined 20 years of heritage, globally coordinated high-priority spectrum rights in multiple bands, patented multi-band satellite technology and deep partnerships to close the coverage gap for mobile network operators (MNOs) worldwide. Elveo's payload will feature advanced on-board processing and networking features designed to adapt, iterate and grow rapidly.

"We're delivering a fundamental shift in communications by connecting 'elevated intelligence' directly from our network in space to mobile devices around the world," said Ramu Potarazu, chief executive officer, Elveo. "The Elveo network will be able to process and adapt on orbit, enabling global interconnectivity, voice and data services, and compute power to mobile users."

Elveo offers ubiquitous global D2D connectivity for the planet. Elveo's service will work with the eight billion mobile phones and devices people already own. Elveo's advanced network design can bridge this coverage gap as an affordable and alternate solution for MNOs. Elveo will also be optimized for 5G and beyond as well as non-terrestrial networks (NTN), with its own portfolio of spectrum, to enable enhanced services for next-generation devices and address critical coverage gaps for consumer, automotive, IoT and government sectors.

Elveo is positioned to move faster and farther than other D2D players, with commercial agreements in place with more than 50 MNOs and major distribution partners operating in 60+ countries, and a multi-band licensed spectrum footprint.

Lynk and Omnispace's current investors include SES, Fortress, Stepstone, Columbia Capital, Telcom Ventures and Blazar Ventures.

The Lynk Global and Omnispace merger closed August 14, 2026. Guggenheim Securities acted as exclusive financial advisor to Lynk Global.

Elveo headquarters and technology center will be in the Washington, D.C. metro area, with operations across the world. Learn more at Elveo.com.

About Elveo

Elveo is the premiere non-terrestrial mobile connectivity company, delivering elevated intelligence for a planet on the move. Elveo offers reliable, next-generation connectivity directly from satellites to smartphones, IoT devices and machines worldwide. Elveo is a globally inclusive company that offers mobile network operators and partners a resilient, always-on next-generation network to connect their customers across enterprise, government and humanitarian sectors.

For more information, visit elveo.com.

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SOURCE Omnispace