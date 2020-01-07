Lynk Labs Signs License Agreement With Feit Electric Company

ELGIN, Ill., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lynk Labs, Inc. ("Lynk Labs"), a leading LED technology manufacturer and patent owner announced today that it has entered into a license and product development agreement with Feit Electric Company, Inc. ("Feit Electric"). The license provides Feit Electric with a comprehensive license in and to the entire Lynk Labs patent portfolio, provides Lynk Labs with a license in and to certain Feit Electric patents, and the companies will work together on product development and commercialization. The financial terms and other details of the agreement are confidential.

"We are pleased to have a license in and to the broad Lynk Labs patent portfolio and we look forward to working with Lynk Labs on product development and commercialization," said Aaron Feit, Chief Executive Officer of Feit Electric.

Lynk Labs settled its first patent litigation with Schneider Electric, Juno Lighting and Acuity Brands back in 2017, which included a license to only a portion of the portfolio. "This latest license is a significant milestone for Lynk Lab's patent enforcement and licensing program," said Mike Miskin, CEO of Lynk Labs.

In a recent announcement, https://edisonreport.com/lynk-labs-continues-growing-ip-portfolio-at-rapid-rate-to-support-licensing-program/, Lynk Labs indicated that the company has been investing heavily into growing its licensing program and patent portfolio which today covers many various high volume categories of LED technology such as Color Tuning, User Selectable-CCT and Brightness (rapidly becoming a standard in LED down lights, flush mounts, puffs and other systems), Warm-Dimming, Filament lamps, LED lamps such as Replacement Tubes (TLEDs) and A-lamps, Wireless and Wire Controlled Smart Lighting, PoE lighting, Controls, Constant Voltage and Universal Voltage Driven Systems, Human Centric, Li-Fi, Wireless Charging, Wireless Systems controlled by portable devices with touchscreens, and much more. Many of these patented technologies owned by Lynk Labs are used in very high volume, as well as fast growing lighting categories and are covered by multiple patents having very early priority dates according to Lynk.

Lynk Labs will continue to expand its patent portfolio and licensing program which includes over 50 U.S. and international issued and pending patents covering LED technology. More information about Lynk Labs IP portfolio can be found at https://www.lynklabs.com/technology/

About Lynk Labs, Inc.

Lynk Labs is a market leading innovator of lighting-class LED technology, lighting products and LED lighting system components. Lynk manufactures and markets LED components, drivers and system kits for lighting OEMs. Lynk also offers licensing opportunities for its patent portfolio.

Lynk Labs' product families include SnapBrite LED assemblies, GeoLite LED lamps and system kits, BriteDriver AC LED drivers and Tesla AC LED components. For additional product and Company information, please refer to www.lynklabs.com. For inquiries about this press release contact us at pr@lynklabs.com

About Feit Electric Company, Inc.

Feit Electric Company, Inc. is a lighting company committed to bringing energy efficient lighting products to market at reasonable prices under the FEIT ELECTRIC brand and private label brands in retailers throughout the United States. Founded in 1978, Feit is based in Pico Rivera, California. For more information on Feit Electric's product line, visit www.feit.com.

