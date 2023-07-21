Lynk Pharmaceuticals Announces First Atopic Dermatitis Patient Dosed with LNK01004 in Phase Ib Clinical Study

News provided by

Lynk Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

21 Jul, 2023, 08:00 ET

HANGZHOU, China, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lynk Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as 'Lynk Pharmaceuticals'), an innovative clinical stage company, announced that it has dosed the first patient with atopic dermatitis in a Phase Ib clinical trial of its innovative drug LNK01004.

The trial was designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetic characteristics and preliminary efficacy of LNK01004 ointment in Chinese patients with mild to moderate atopic dermatitis.

Atopic dermatitis is a chronic, pruritic, inflammatory skin disease characterized by dry skin, erythema, oozing, crusting, and lichenification. Itchiness is a hallmark of the disease and a major burden for patients and their families. There are as many as 390 million patients with atopic dermatitis worldwide, and about 50 million patients in China, most of whom are mild and moderate patients. Current treatments primarily focus on alleviating symptoms (itching and dermatitis), preventing exacerbation of disease, and minimizing treatment risks. LNK01004 ointment is a topical, skin-restricted JAK inhibitor, primarily acting on the skin with rapid onset of action and minimal systemic exposure, thereby avoiding potential safety concerns associated with systemic drug exposure. It has the potential to be a first-in-class treatment with skin-restricted properties. LNK01004 ointment has completed Phase I clinical trials in healthy subjects, demonstrating a good safety profile. Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of psoriasis are currently underway.

Dr. Henry Wu, Chief Development Officer of Lynk Pharmaceuticals, said, "Atopic dermatitis is a chronic disease with a protracted course of symptoms. LNK01004 ointment has shown promising efficacy in preclinical studies, and good safety results in the healthy volunteer study. We believe it has the potential to be a better treatment for patients with atopic dermatitis. We are actively advancing the clinical development of this program and look forward to its performance in patient trials."

About Lynk Pharmaceuticals:

Lynk Pharmaceuticals, a clinical stage company, was founded in 2018 by senior drug R&D experts and executives from Pfizer, Merck, and Johnson & Johnson. Lynk Pharmaceuticals is dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative drugs for the treatment of cancer, as well as immune and inflammatory diseases. Driven by a higher goal, Lynk Pharmaceuticals aims to be a market leader to address unmet medical demands by the development of innovative therapies. To date, Lynk Pharmaceuticals has independently developed several innovative new drugs and successfully completed a number of clinical studies. For more information about Lynk Pharmaceuticals, please visit: https://www.lynkpharma.com.

SOURCE Lynk Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

Also from this source

Lynk Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Results for LNK01003 in Phase I Trial in Healthy Subjects

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.