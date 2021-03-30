LYNKCOOL Announces Launch of SmartPad: The World's First 3-in-1 4K Smart Display

PHOENIX, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LYNKCOOL, a leading manufacturer of premium consumer electronics, just announced the Kickstarter launch of the world's first 3-in-1, 4K smart display. SmartPad is an innovative device that can be used as an Android tablet PC, external monitor, and smart TV all in one. This multi-functional 4K display is powerful, convenient, and lightweight for on-the-go versatility for work, study, and entertainment. SmartPad is available now on Kickstarter: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/lynkcool/smartpad-the-worlds-first-3-in-1-4k-smart-display.

SmartPad adds efficiency, convenience, and unlimited possibilities to modern life by combining the most essential features into one super-smart device.

Portable Monitor - SmartPad connects with multiple devices including laptop, smartphone, tablet, and gaming devices for an instant ultra-wide 14.1'' 4K screen display that extends content, supersizes phone screens, boosts productivity for work, and provides an incredible mobile gaming experience.

Android Tablet - With the capability of an Android Tablet PC built-in, SmartPad lets users edit documents, watch videos, surf the web or play games powered by countless APPs on the Android market and its 10-point touchscreen provides accurate pressure sensitivity for multi-touch control and greater productivity.

Smart TV- SmartPad provides an enhanced mobile TV experience in 4K Ultra HD quality for live-over-the-air TV, movies, music videos, YouTube, Hulu, Netflix, and more. 4K resolution and 16:9 wide-screen ratio make colors vivid and add incredible detail to images for true-to-life visuals.

"At LYNKCOOL, we are dedicated to making products that help realize the true potential of technology in making our lives simpler and more efficient every day. Our latest product, SmartPad, is the realization of that goal. It combines an Android tablet PC, monitor, and smart TV all in one at incredible 4K resolution. This portable lightweight device is perfect for multitasking, boosting productivity for work, enhancing the gaming experience or enjoying incredible 4K resolution for movies, TV and entertainment. Now, with SmartPad, users can work smarter, play better, and live their lives in stunning 4K with ease," said Frank Zhou, CEO, LYNKCOOL.

With the latest USB Type-C connectivity, SmartPad supports most external devices such as smartphones and connects with games, laptops, and other peripherals using HDMI, including Apple MacBook, TV box, Switch and PS4/5. Made to travel anywhere, SmartPad is lightweight, slim at only 5mm wide and packs power to go anywhere with an on-board 10,000 mAh battery for six hours of reliable power.

SmartPad - The World's First 3-in-1 4K Smart Display is available now with special pricing for early adopters. To learn more, visit the campaign here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/lynkcool/smartpad-the-worlds-first-3-in-1-4k-smart-display.

