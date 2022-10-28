Lynn Allen Boose is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Professional and in acknowledgment of his outstanding career in Public Health Services and Administration

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After serving for five years in the U.S Navy, reaching the rank of lieutenant, Dr. Boose pursued a career in hospital administration, and was a hospital and medical center administrator for Kaiser Permanente for 25 years, after which he worked at the Kaiser Center for Health Research for an additional five years.

Upon retiring from Kaiser Permanente, Dr. Boose served for twenty two years as the chief executive officer and president of Community Service, Inc., a 501c3 program offering comprehensive support services to individuals with lifelong developmental disabilities and persistent mental health issues. He was appointed by two different State Governors to serve during a period of seven years on the State of Oregon Medicaid Long Term Care Quality and Reimbursement Advisory Council to the Department of Human Services, including as its chair for 18 months.

An expert in his field, Dr. Boose holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and Economics from Whitman College, a Master's degree in Public Health from the University of Minnesota, a Master's degree in City Planning from San Diego State University, and a PhD in Urban Studies from Portland State University majoring in health policy for long-term care of chronic disabilities.

Driven to remain aware of ongoing industry changes, he has been affiliated with the Oregon Health Care Association and the American College of Medical Group Administrators in which he achieved the status of Life Fellow.

Following his retirement in 2017, Dr. Boose commenced volunteer services as a member of the board of directors for New Narrative, Inc. and as a member and chair of the advisory board for NorthStar Clubhouse of Portland, a mental health support services day program accredited by Clubhouse International, Inc.

